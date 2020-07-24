How long does it take to finish Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima has become one of the most acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive titles this year. The game was released on 17th July 2020 and has already surpassed The Last of Us Part 2 in number of total sales.

Ghost of Tsushima offers a vast and vibrant open-world that is filled with countless encounters, side missions and collectibles. The game offers a lot and will take several hours to finish.

In this article, we discuss the length of Ghost of Tshushima's storyline and how long it takes to finish the game.

How long it takes to beat Ghost of Tsushima's main story

According to Sucker Punch Productions, it takes around 25 to 30 hours to beat the game's main storyline . Which means that Ghost of Tsushima offers quite a long journey to players, and the main missions themselves take longer to beat than Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2.

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

However, the comparison is not sound, as The Last of Us Part 2 is a linear, story-driven game, while Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world offering. However, you still can get an estimate of how long it will take to beat Ghost of Tsushima.

How long it takes to become a completionist (100%) in Ghost of Tsushima

To become a completionist, you have to spend more than 60 hours on the game . As we said earlier, Ghost of Tsushima offers a large number of side quests and activities. To finish the game 100 percent, or to get the platinum trophy, you need to spend 60 plus hours on the game.

