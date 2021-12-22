Epic Games Store's latest freebie is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and here's how to claim it

Epic Games Store’s latest free offering is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden as part of the “15 days of free games” giveaway. This is the seventh free game since Epic Games Store kicked off its daily giveaway for the holiday season with Shenmue 3.

Wario64 @Wario64 Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free (again) on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Vampyr) bit.ly/36l75mD Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free (again) on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Vampyr) bit.ly/36l75mD https://t.co/cnEg4Tztwq

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical turn-based game, with gameplay similar to the XCOM series, set in a post-human world reclaimed by mother nature and mutants.

With every game given away as part of the 15 days of free games, Epic Games Store is catering to different niches. It has ranged from dinosaur-shooting co-op action to soul-like shooters to rogue-like platformers. It is a great time to stock up on the game library with diverse, high-quality titles, given away for free.

Tactical turn-based strategy game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free to claim in Epic Games Store

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden was released in 2018 on Steam and has garnered a “Very Positive” user rating. Developed by The Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom, the game scratches the turn-based itch of XCOM while standing on its own with its unique gloomy and mysterious environment.

Players get to control a cast of anthropomorphic ducks and boars, among other creatures, to “journey through a post-human world of abandoned cities, crumbling highways, and overgrown countryside.” They must scavenge through the remains of civilization, fighting off the Mutants, deformed humanoids and animals alike, who are also searching for salvation or just something to eat.

The art direction of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is exquisite, and the dynamic environment greatly enhances the game's turn-based combat. While the normal difficulty is catered to more casual players, veteran tactics gamers will enjoy the challenges offered by the harder modes.

How to claim Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden from Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!



Read up on what's in store, starting today: The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts! Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 https://t.co/a4gTu0m4RI

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is free on the Epic Games Store for a full day until the next mystery game is unveiled at 9.30 PM IST/ 4 PM UTC tomorrow.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can claim and download Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden from Epic Games Store via this link. However, users who have not yet opened an account at the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar