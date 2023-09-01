Epic Myths in Monopoly Go: Event rewards, end date, and more

The new season has brought Epic Myths in Monopoly Go, this update's first event. The Wildlife Tales season ended on August 31, marking the beginning of this fresh one. However, with its first event now here, gamers are curious about the rewards found in this new inclusion. Fortunately, this article will offer a list that can enlighten fans in this regard.

Details regarding the bonuses offered by Epic Myths in Monopoly Go can be found below.

The complete Epic Myths Monopoly Go rewards list

The new season has brought Epic Myths in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's virtual board game keeps seeing unique events, where gamers have to land on some particular tiles on the board with every dice roll to collect some points.

You need to acquire several points to get rewards in the Epic Myths event, which will conclude on September 4, 2023. This time-limited content includes 42 milestones. The complete rewards list is mentioned below.

Epic Myths Monopoly Go milestones Points required Rewards 1 5 Cash rewards 2 10 10 dice rolls 3 10 Green sticker pack 4 80 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 20 Green sticker pack 7 25 Cash rewards 8 150 200 dice rolls 9 25 Cash rewards 10 30 15 Min Rent Frenzy 11 135 Green sticker pack 12 40 Cash rewards 13 425 500 dice rolls and a Yellow sticker pack 14 45 Yellow sticker pack 15 50 Cash rewards 16 55 15 Min Cash Grab 17 800 900 dice rolls and Cash rewards 18 60 Cash rewards 19 70 Pink sticker pack 20 80 Cash rewards 21 1K 1.1K dice rolls and Pink sticker pack 22 100 15 Min High Roller 23 120 Yellow sticker pack 24 130 100 dice rolls 25 700 Cash rewards and 250 dice rolls 26 150 140 dice rolls 27 250 Cash rewards 28 200 Blue sticker pack 29 225 5 Min Cash Boost 30 2.2K 2K dice rolls and Blue sticker pack 31 300 Cash rewards 32 400 Blue sticker pack 33 500 Cash rewards 34 4.5K 4K dice rolls and 10 Min High Roller 35 600 Purple sticker pack 36 700 25 Min Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 dice rolls 38 3.5K Cash rewards and 500 dice rolls 39 900 800 dice rolls 40 1K Yellow and Pink sticker packs 41 1.1K Cash rewards 42 6.5K Yellow and Pink sticker packs and 6.5K dice rolls

These are all the cash and other rewards you can get from the Epic Myths event. However, you need points to get these bonuses.

How to win more points in Epic Myths in Monopoly Go

Complete the Epic Myths event to earn more cash, dice, and other rewards in the game (Image via Scopely)

For this first event of the new season, the developers have scattered some scrolls around the tiles. Players need to land on these tiles with each roll to collect those scrolls. You will earn two points each time you get one.

You can win more points by playing with high rollers. With each throw of the dice that sees a x5, x10, or higher high roller, you can earn 10, 20, or more points. However, since this method depends a lot on luck — and you may not land on your desired tiles every time — you may lose a lot of dice throws.

Check out this article on how to get more free dice rolls in the game to compensate for that.

That concludes all the rewards, the Epic Myths in Monopoly Go.