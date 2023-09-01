Esports & Gaming

Epic Myths in Monopoly Go: Event rewards, end date, and more

Epic Myths in Monopoly Go
Find all the Epic Myths Monopoly Go rewards here (Image via Scopely)

The new season has brought Epic Myths in Monopoly Go, this update's first event. The Wildlife Tales season ended on August 31, marking the beginning of this fresh one. However, with its first event now here, gamers are curious about the rewards found in this new inclusion. Fortunately, this article will offer a list that can enlighten fans in this regard.

Details regarding the bonuses offered by Epic Myths in Monopoly Go can be found below.

The complete Epic Myths Monopoly Go rewards list

Scopely's virtual board game keeps seeing unique events, where gamers have to land on some particular tiles on the board with every dice roll to collect some points.

You need to acquire several points to get rewards in the Epic Myths event, which will conclude on September 4, 2023. This time-limited content includes 42 milestones. The complete rewards list is mentioned below.

Epic Myths Monopoly Go milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

5

Cash rewards

2

10

10 dice rolls

3

10

Green sticker pack

4

80

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

20

Green sticker pack

7

25

Cash rewards

8

150

200 dice rolls

9

25

Cash rewards

10

30

15 Min Rent Frenzy

11

135

Green sticker pack

12

40

Cash rewards

13

425

500 dice rolls and a Yellow sticker pack

14

45

Yellow sticker pack

15

50

Cash rewards

16

55

15 Min Cash Grab

17

800

900 dice rolls and Cash rewards

18

60

Cash rewards

19

70

Pink sticker pack

20

80

Cash rewards

21

1K

1.1K dice rolls and Pink sticker pack

22

100

15 Min High Roller

23

120

Yellow sticker pack

24

130

100 dice rolls

25

700

Cash rewards and 250 dice rolls

26

150

140 dice rolls

27

250

Cash rewards

28

200

Blue sticker pack

29

225

5 Min Cash Boost

30

2.2K

2K dice rolls and Blue sticker pack

31

300

Cash rewards

32

400

Blue sticker pack

33

500

Cash rewards

34

4.5K

4K dice rolls and 10 Min High Roller

35

600

Purple sticker pack

36

700

25 Min Rent Frenzy

37

800

500 dice rolls

38

3.5K

Cash rewards and 500 dice rolls

39

900

800 dice rolls

40

1K

Yellow and Pink sticker packs

41

1.1K

Cash rewards

42

6.5K

Yellow and Pink sticker packs and 6.5K dice rolls

These are all the cash and other rewards you can get from the Epic Myths event. However, you need points to get these bonuses.

How to win more points in Epic Myths in Monopoly Go

Complete the Epic Myths event to earn more cash, dice, and other rewards in the game (Image via Scopely)
Complete the Epic Myths event to earn more cash, dice, and other rewards in the game (Image via Scopely)

For this first event of the new season, the developers have scattered some scrolls around the tiles. Players need to land on these tiles with each roll to collect those scrolls. You will earn two points each time you get one.

You can win more points by playing with high rollers. With each throw of the dice that sees a x5, x10, or higher high roller, you can earn 10, 20, or more points. However, since this method depends a lot on luck — and you may not land on your desired tiles every time — you may lose a lot of dice throws.

Check out this article on how to get more free dice rolls in the game to compensate for that.

That concludes all the rewards, the Epic Myths in Monopoly Go. Follow us for more game-related guides.

Quick Links

