Epic Myths in Monopoly Go: Event rewards, end date, and more

The new season has brought Epic Myths in Monopoly Go, this update's first event. The Wildlife Tales season ended on August 31, marking the beginning of this fresh one. However, with its first event now here, gamers are curious about the rewards found in this new inclusion. Fortunately, this article will offer a list that can enlighten fans in this regard.
Details regarding the bonuses offered by Epic Myths in Monopoly Go can be found below.
The complete Epic Myths Monopoly Go rewards list
Scopely's virtual board game keeps seeing unique events, where gamers have to land on some particular tiles on the board with every dice roll to collect some points.
You need to acquire several points to get rewards in the Epic Myths event, which will conclude on September 4, 2023. This time-limited content includes 42 milestones. The complete rewards list is mentioned below.
These are all the cash and other rewards you can get from the Epic Myths event. However, you need points to get these bonuses.
How to win more points in Epic Myths in Monopoly Go
For this first event of the new season, the developers have scattered some scrolls around the tiles. Players need to land on these tiles with each roll to collect those scrolls. You will earn two points each time you get one.
You can win more points by playing with high rollers. With each throw of the dice that sees a x5, x10, or higher high roller, you can earn 10, 20, or more points. However, since this method depends a lot on luck — and you may not land on your desired tiles every time — you may lose a lot of dice throws.
That concludes all the rewards, the Epic Myths in Monopoly Go.