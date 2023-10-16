Epic Seven free codes (October 2023) and steps to redeem

Epic Seven is a free-to-play gacha game that has over 10 million downloads across Android and iOS devices. The core gameplay revolves around PvP combats, character building, and resource collection. Redeemable codes can be used to receive additional resources, equipment, and items. They can also be helpful in upgrading characters. This improves the chances of success and enhances the gaming experience.

The developer releases such codes monthly. This article will provide you with all the codes for October and show you how to redeem them.

Redeem codes of Epic Seven (October 2023)

Here are the active redeemable codes for October:

09FINALS23

LIVE0917DAY3

DAY2LIVELIVE

0909LIVEGIFT

DRAW0826DRAW

EULIVE0820

JAPANRO8

0819GLOBAL

E7WCASIARO16

E7WC2023OPEN

Oceanbreeze

Requiem

Speedfarm

How to redeem codes in Epic Seven

Redeeming codes in the title is quite simple. You need to start by pressing the Event News button. You must then select the Coupon option present on the top right side of the window. After that, enter a working code, and you will be eligible to redeem the lucrative rewards.

Alternatively, you can redeem the rewards by visiting the title's coupon page. You must select the game server and enter your membership number, nickname, and coupon code. After that, click on the submit option and then open the game. The rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox.

Expired redeem codes of Epic Seven

Here are all of the expired codes that have been offered in the past:

5YEARSWITHU

E7xtensura

Vampire

Balancead13

Zerodefect

Daggersicar

Petimprove

0223amid

Crescent

Peacemaker

Deathdealer

MYaespa

E7xaespa

Frameoflight

Emperorzio

Conquest

EPICMYSTICGIFT

2022E7COVENANT

Girloffate

Halloween22

Scarowell

Astromancer

E7HAPPYGIFT

Summerbreak

Daltokki

Sylvansage

Epicsummer

Epicsevenxr

EPIC7YOUTUBE100K

E7wcbegin

Holyflame

Taeyou

Picnicyufine

Aria

03ggjacko18

Glenn0303

Valentine22

New3star

Epictalkshow

Lionheart

Epic15belian

Epic0901gift

Gift4u

Epicseven7

Adventure

Arkasus

Camp

EpicSevenLike

Golem

Legend

Stigma

How to get new Epic Seven redeem codes

The title has two types of coupon codes that must be redeemed differently.

The first kind is specifically for collecting special loot boxes of treasure. These codes are rare and come for a short period. You need to follow the social media pages of Super Creative Inc. and Epic Seven to stay updated regarding these.

The second type is more common, and generous prizes are released monthly. Each month's codes expire on the first day of the subsequent month. You can follow the steps mentioned in this article to get resources and items from October’s coupon codes.