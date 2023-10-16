Outerplane free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Outerplane is the latest mobile action-adventure anime-style game developed by Smilegate Holdings. It has captivated gacha fans worldwide with its engaging storyline, excellent graphics, beautifully designed characters, and animations. You collect characters from the in-game gacha system and form a squad of four to fight against monsters, advancing through stages.

This gacha game features various in-game currencies, such as Ether for summoning new units, Gold for upgrading them and their gears, and Stamina to play the story. Farming or purchasing is the primary way to get these items. However, you can also obtain them for free by redeeming codes like other gacha games. This article lists all Outerplane codes for October 2023 to claim freebies.

All Outerplane codes to get freebies in October 2023

Tap the Enter Coupon button below Manage Account to open the code redemption window. (Image via Smilegate Holdings)

Smilegate Holdings regularly fork out codes that bestow freebies such as Ether, Gold, Cake Slice, and more upon redemption. They help you get essential items for free, which otherwise requires money or continuous grinding in this mobile anime game. Here are all active codes that provide freebies in October 2023:

LISHASURPRISE: Get free items

How to redeem Outperlane codes for freebies?

Enter the code into the box and hit the OK button to claim freebies (Image via Smilegate Holdings.)

There are two methods to redeem codes in this mobile gacha title. One is the in-game method, and the other is by visiting the official website.

In-game method

Open the app on your handheld.

Tap the four dots at the top right of the main screen, opening a bunch of menus.

Tap Settings and switch to the Account tab.

Click the Enter Coupon button.

A new window appears with a box that says Enter Coupon Number.

Copy-paste or type out the above coupon code and hit the OK button to claim freebies.

Visiting the in-game website

Head over to the official redemption website at https://outerplane.game.onstove.com/coupon?etype=1&langcode=en.

Select the server you are playing on.

Enter your Member ID number into the Enter Member Info box. (find your member ID from the Account tab in the Settings menu.)

Enter your in-game name into the Enter Nickname box.

Copy-paste or type out the above code into the Enter Coupon Code box.

Hit Redeem, open your in-game mailbox, and receive the rewards.

The above code expires on October 31, 2023, so redeem them before that. Moreover, you can use it only once to get free rewards. Further, enter the code in the same format provided by Smilegate Holdings to successfully claim the rewards.

Expired Outerplane Codes for October 2023

Here is the list of all expired codes in this mobile RPG title:

OUTER100DAYS

OUTER1STPLANE

OUTERGAME30

LISHAGIFT

OUTER1ST

That concludes our Outerplane redeem codes for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on the gaming world and get redeem codes for more gacha games.