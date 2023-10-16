Genshin Impact 4.1 redeem codes for October 2023

Genshin Impact has released a new code for players to redeem in October 2023. Including the latest active code, you have access to many other active ones to obtain useful in-game resources, such as free Primogems, Mora, and Hero Wits.' As long as you have Adventure Rank 10 or above in your account, redeeming them is hassle-free.

This article covers all currently active redeem codes as part of the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. We will also guide you through various steps to follow when claiming any of these codes.

Genshin Impact 4.1: All active redeem codes for October 2023

Genshin Impact recently announced the round 3 result of their "I Know That Sound..." quiz, where officials also released a new redeem card for the community. Players can claim the freshly released code, TTQNCFMADSWH, to obtain 30 Primogems for free. It is important to note that this new code can be claimed once per account and will be valid until October 24, 2023, 23:59 (UTC+8).

Here is a list of all other active codes released in October 2023:

AAQNVELTVSXV : Valid until October 23, 2023

: Valid until October 23, 2023 4S97DELBCSV9: Valid until October 17, 2023

Claiming both of these will reward you with 20,000 Mora, five Mystic Enhancement Ores, and two Heros' Wit. All these will be sent to your in-game mailbox in Genshin Impact.

Other active redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Version 4.1 official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of other active codes that newer players should claim:

6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Primogems + Five Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + Five Adventurer's Experience AS97CE45EUER: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wits + 3x Fine Enhancement Ores

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wits + 3x Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit HoYoFEST 2023: Unique for every user

Click here to learn more about HoYo FEST 2023 and how to get your own unique redeem code.

How to claim October redeem codes

Official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

Two different methods can be used when claiming redeem codes. Let's start with the official redemption process, which is a part of the game's official website. Here is what you need to do:

Visit the official redemption website here. Log in using your HoYoverse account. Select the correct server. Manually paste or type the redeem code in the prompt box. Click Redeem and repeat the process for other codes.

In-game redemption method (Image via HoYoverse)

The alternative method requires players to boot up the game and use the in-game redeem feature that can be found in the Paimon Menu. Here is how to do so:

Launch the game.

Open the Paimon Menu.

Look for the settings option (cog-wheel icon).

Go to account settings and look for the redeem option.

Manually type or paste the redeem code in the prompt box.

Click on Exchange and repeat for other codes.

Follow the method that makes it easier for you to use all active redeem codes with the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.