Escape from Tarkov patch 0.13.5.1 notes: New quests added, Visual fixes, Scav Group adjustments, and more

Since its closed beta release in 2017, Escape from Tarkov has seen a variety of game-of-life improvements. The first-person tactical shooter title is one of the favorable choices for realistic war game fanatics. Developers have released patch 0.13.5.1, which adds new quests and extends existing missions. It also addresses a plethora of bugs that were encountered by the community during matches.

This article provides an overview of patch 0.13.5.1 for Escape from Tarkov. Interested players may visit their official website for detailed notes.

Official Escape from Tarkov notes for patch 0.13.5.1

Gameplay improvements in Escape from Tarkov

Added new quests and expanded existing quest lines

Weapon preset list tab will now display presets available for the selected weapon

Added the option to hide the intermediate trader list screen

Added the option to configure the use of consumable items on double-click.

Bug fixes in Escape from Tarkov

Fixed the known issues with loading into raids as PMCs and Scavs which were especially noticeable on Streets of Tarkov

Various visual fixes on Streets of Tarkov

Various fixes for sound and environment on Streets of Tarkov

Fixed the bug where the fog on Streets of Tarkov was not rendered in optics

Fixed the incorrect number of landmine explosions on Lighthouse

Fixed the scrollbar display in the list of items for barter when switching to another item

Fixed PMC and Scav hands freezing in lowered position after using consumable items

Fixed Error 228 when trying to re-mop the floor at the Defective Wall in the Hideout after a raid

Fixed the known causes of memory leaks in Escape from Tarkov

Fixed the radio transmitter reflashing craft that was showing as failed after a raid

Fixed quests "Knock-Knock" and "Getting Acquainted"

Fixed the bug where the effect of medication ended before the timer did

Fixed the bug where energy was restored when canceling the use of a painkiller

Fixed the bug where players were getting less money than indicated in the pop-up message for selling items to Fence after a Scav raid

Fixed the sorting table getting frozen after a raid as a Scav

Fixed the missing warning message that a player has items left on Scav after a raid

Fixed the incorrect display of red "Out of Stock" offers that remained on the Flea Market even after they were purchased

Fixed the container search sound looping if a player or bot was killed during the search process

Fixed the display of flashlight light in third person if you move the working flashlight from the helmet to the weapon in hands

Laser beam no longer changes its direction depending on the observer's angle when the FOV is over 50

Kiba Arms 25mm mount installed on the helmet no longer obstructs vision in first person

Fixed Error 500 when the player is trying to repeatedly sell Scav equipment to Fence with the “Sell all” option

Adjusted the recoil behavior for SVT-40/AVT-40

Fixed the "Equipment" and "Pouches" tab icons in equipment kits

Fixed the overlapping images while loading into raid

Fixed the ability to check stash while in raid

Fixed the Lavatory level 2 zone visuals that obstructed the screen when switching to Weapon Stand

Fixed an issue with part of the inventory panels missing if a container search was previously interrupted by another player

Fixed the deletion of a preset if in the preset overwrite window you first refuse to overwrite the preset and then enter a new name

Fixed the first-person stock folding animation

Fixed the DSP radio transmitter reflashing for the Getting Acquainted task

Fixed the player death at the end of the 10 minute timer after visiting Lightkeeper

Fixed the clipping of ECHO1 thermal sight with specific weapon attachments

Fixed the magnification of ECHO1 and Zeus-Pro 640 thermal sights

Added the compatibility of specific scopes with CSS Rail Mount for Saiga-12K

Fixed the possibility of earning Flea Market rating for repeatedly selling an item to the same player

Fixed the issues with adding notes to maps in Escape from Tarkov

Scav Groups can no longer move one at a time during patrol

Fixed the accrual of hydration, energy and health values in stash after building Nutrition Unit level 3

SP-81 signal pistol animations and reload sounds no longer disappear in third person after the first shot

Improved Scavs’ reaction to grenades in Escape from Tarkov

Factory banner is no longer displayed while loading to Streets of Tarkov.

This concludes the list summary of patch 0.13.5.1 for Escape from Tarkov.