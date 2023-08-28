Escape From Tarkov Arena: Price, release date, pre-order, and more

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a PVPVE standalone title based on the EFT universe. It combines the same gameplay mechanics and realism to create an arena-like shooter. The original game focused on extraction-based modes, and dying once in-game could harm progression. But that is not the case with Arena.

In EFT Arena, players will pitted against each other in game modes such as Teamfight, where two teams of players each go head-to-head and collect points to secure a win. Hence, unlike EFT, Arena can be much more forgiving and is the perfect edition for players who want a casual Escape from Tarkov experience.

Although the game is currently in beta, the preorders are live. In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the game's release date, price, preorder benefits, and more.

How much will the Escape From Tarkov Arena cost?

Expand Tweet

Escape From Tarkov Arena preorders are currently live for $35. Players intending to purchase the title can head to the official Arena website (arena.tarkov.com) and preorder the game. Moreover, if players want to gift a copy to their friends, they can use the gifting option on the purchase page.

Preordering the game will give players direct access to the closed beta, which is currently underway. Additionally, all players will receive Ryzhy's gear preset from the Chronicles of Ryzhy series (+10% to money earned).

However, this isn't the only way to get the game. Players who already own Escape from Tarkov: Edge of Darkness will get access to Arena for free.

When is Escape From Tarkov Arena releasing?

There is no official date or time window for the Escape From Tarkov Arena release. However, fans can expect an early 2024 launch. Until then, they can only play the game through the closed beta access program.

As mentioned, players who preorder the title will be provided access to the closed beta. In the beta, players can access game modes such as Teamfight, Shootout, Overrun, and Last Hero. But these are only the modes. With a unique combination of maps that support these modes, the possibilities for gameplay variation are endless.

Fans who want to take things up a notch can try out the ranked games, where they will be competing for different Ranks and topping the leaderboards, establishing their sheer supremacy over others. Hence, EFT Arena has everyone covered, whether the casual player or the veteran.

That covers everything that there is to know about Escape From Tarkov Arena. The upcoming launch is undoubtedly a welcome addition, especially for players who want to escape the exfiltration-based gameplay and complete in a PvP game mode that features all the hardcore gameplay elements of EFT.