Does Escape from Tarkov have a single-player mode? Platforms and more explored

Escape from Tarkov has a strong reputation for being the first choice for many FPS games enthusiasts owing to its tactical approach to gameplay. It is also one of the most unforgiving games that demand adept skills from its players, leading many gamers to ponder a single-player mode. The game lacks an extensive single-player mode with a full-fledged campaign.

However, Escape from Tarkov does have an offline mode that allows one to practice and hone their skills. Players can tweak AI settings and test various difficulty levels before delving into the multiplayer experience, which is liable to test their patience and gunplay skills.

Escape from Tarkov does not have a single-player campaign but features an offline mode

Players inclined to engage in a story set in the Escape from Tarkov universe will be disappointed as the game has no campaign. One alternative is to play the game in practice mode and get acquainted with its intricate gunplay mechanics. One thing to note is that this game is still in beta phase.

Players can resort to the following steps to delve into the offline mode:

Boot the game. Opt for the Escape from Tarkov option from the main menu. Select PMC, which makes them play as the main character. One is free to choose the desired map and time of the day. Proceed to tick the 'Enable Offline mode for this raid' checkbox. After finalizing the settings, one can click next to start the offline mode.

One can enable offline mode to practice the game (Image via Battlestate Games)

Players have the flexibility to choose AI difficulty and AI amount to be included in the match. One can select from Low, Medium, High, and As Online setting, which resembles players' experience in multiplayer matches. Fans of tactical FPS games can invest time honing their skills on all difficulties on most maps and then delve into multiplayer when they feel confident.

One must note that when playing offline, one neither loses nor acquires any gear. Furthermore, players cannot accumulate any experience level or points when practicing.

More about the game

Escape from Tarkov's online mode is nail-bitingly hard since players can lose all the loot if they die and the opposing player grabs all their items. Those inclined to delve into raids only to accumulate loot can play as scavengers called Scavs. When playing as Scavs, fans will be granted randomly generated weapons at the start of the raid.

Players must not shoot their fellow Scavs as it will affect their reputation with the in-game trader. The game has guns ranging from Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Carbines to Pistols, along with Flares and melee weapons.

Fans are looking forward to the new Arena mode, which has no release date when writing this article. This mode is set to feature 5v5 modes wherein one can choose their desired loadout, and the mode might even have its leveling system.

Those inclined to delve into this tactical shooter can buy the game via Escape from Tarkov's official website. This title is in the beta phase and is unavailable on Steam or Epic Games Store. Fans can only play this game on PC as Battlestate Games have not given any official confirmation of its arrival on consoles.

Poll : 0 votes