Escape from Tarkov server status: Is it down?

If the Escape from Tarkov servers go down in the middle of a raid, you are bound to face a few issues. First and foremost, your progression will go to waste since you will be disconnected and won’t be able to rejoin. Moreover, you might even lose some of your valuables and weapons.

Hence, to ensure a smooth experience, you should check the server status occasionally. This will help you know if they are facing any issues or not. This article discusses how you can check if the servers are down right now.

Are Escape from Tarkov servers down?

EFT main menu (Image via Battlestate Games)

As of the time of writing, the Escape from Tarkov servers are live and completely stable. In fact, they should remain so unless the developers have taken them down for maintenance or to implement an update.

However, if you keep facing connection issues constantly while playing Escape from Tarkov, the servers in your region might be experiencing some outages. The best method to check the server status is to look for it on Google or a community site like X or Reddit. You can also open the Downdetector website, which keeps track of all recent reports of server outages.

If you see a hefty amount of players reporting a server outage, the Escape from Tarkov servers are likely facing some issues. Keep in mind that, the Downdetector website only shows the reports that have been made in the past 24 hours.

Location selector (Image via Battlestate Games)

However, if the Downdetector website has no outage reports and the servers still feel janky, your internet connection might be at fault. Having an unstable connection will result in constant disconnection, packet loss, lags, and more.

To fix the internet issue, you can restart your internet router to see if it helps. If it is still unstable, you can go a step further and reset the internet device.

Server issues may also occur due to bad routing. If this is a consistent problem for you, consider getting a paid VPN service like Exitlag. Using such services will fix the bad routing issue while also lowering your ping by a significant amount, allowing you to enjoy the game.

