ESL India Brawl Stars LAN Finale - Winter Season

The finals of ESL Brawl Stars winter season is upon us and fans are gearing up for the biggest Brawl Star event in the country. The tournament will be divided into Starter cup, Challenger cup and Masterscup. The best teams from the country will play in the tournament along with 4 teams from previous LAN finals. Here is a complete rundown of ESL Brawl Stars LAN Finale-

The Starter cup will have 2048 slots for new teams to come in and play single elimination (best of 3 in each round) matches. Challenger cup is a pool of 8 teams who’ll play double elimination (best of 3 in each round) matches throughout the league. And finally, the Masters league which is also a pool of 8 teams playing round robin matches (best of 3 in each round) throughout the league. From this year onwards, the Masters league and the Challenger series will be played in two phases per season. Followed by the LAN finale at the end of phase 2. Transfer windows are allotted in between seasons.

Every season will start with Phase 1 of both Masters and the Challenger series. Where after their respective matches, top two teams of challenger series and the bottom 2 teams of the masters league will have single elimination promotion/relegation matches and the top two teams will have their masters league spot fixed for phase 2. Top 6 teams of (from) phase 1 of the masters league will move on to phase 2 with 2 more teams coming in from the promotion/relegation matches to make a pool of 8 teams in phase 2.

The top two teams of the Starter cup will swap places with the bottom two teams of the Challenger series for the next phase. Phase 2 will be the final phase before the LAN finale. Top 4 teams at the end of phase 2 will make their way to the LAN finale. The bottom 4 teams of the Masters league and the top 4 teams of the challenger series will play single elimination promotion/relegation matches to fix the bottom 4 masters league slots for the next season. There are 3 members in a team in Brawl Stars as compared to 5 in CS:GO and Dota.

There will be 5 game modes present in the tournament:-

● Gem Grab

● Heist:

● Bounty

● Brawl Ball

● Siege

The Top 4 teams that have qualified for the LAN Finale of the Winter Season are :-

ESL India Brawl Stars Standings After Second Phase Of Winter Season

Here is the roster list of four teams that qualified for the finals-

ODA Elites :-

omgitsValla (their IGL) Joker krak3N Satish Saz

ODA :-

King Stark Deena AADARSH

ODA Fusion :-

Evil God GSUS Jack Lego

Attituder Boiz :-

Android Sirjay Zaib