ESL India- Jin Kazama joins Entity Gaming

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 05 Jul 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image via Entity Gaming

Karan “jin kazama” Manganani is undoubtedly the best Clash Royale player in India. He recently won the ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale in Mumbai. This was his second consecutive final victory in India’s premier esports competition having won the ESL India Premiership Winter Season LAN Finale earlier this year as well. He has now joined Entity Gaming.

Entity Gaming announced the signing on their social media profiles. The post was captioned as- “From the Training Camp to the Legendary Arena was his commitment. Taking him from the Legendary Arena to international championships will be our joy.”

From the Training Camp to the Legendary Arena was his commitment. Taking him from the Legendary Arena to international championships will be our joy.#ETGFAM, give him a warm welcome!#ETG #ETGWIN #BELIEVEINYOURSHELF #ClashRoyale #esports #supercell pic.twitter.com/Xy7S1hCJHt — Entity Gaming (@EntityGamingIND) July 4, 2019

Jin Kazama has been involved in the Clash Royale scene in India for a while now. He has been incredibly successful in national tournaments but has fallen short in international ones. This signing into one of India’s top esports organization will definitely pave his path to more success in international tournaments.

The ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale was held in Mumbai on June 29 and 30 with a Rs. 30 Lacs prize pool for four games. The prize pool for Clash Royale was Rs. 2,50,000. Jin Kazama cruised through the competition to clutch his second consecutive LAN finale victory in the ESL India Premiership. He got Rs 1,25,000 with this victory.

Entity Gaming also enjoyed a lot of success in the competition. Their CS: GO teams fell short of the title as they lost to Team Signify in the finals. However, their Dota 2 team managed to go all the way as they took down Team Reckoning in the finals to take home the trophy.

Entity Gaming’s PUBG Mobile roster also played really well in the PMCO Spring Split India Finals which was held in Delhi on June 14 and 15 with a Rs. 1.1 crore prize pool. The team fell just short of a trip to Berlin for the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship prelims as they came in an impressive fourth position.