ESL India: Top 5 Indian CS:GO Players To Watch Out For in Summer Season 2019 LAN Finals

ESL India

CS:GO is not just another game in the esports scene. CS:GO is one of the pillars that hold the esports scene up. Speaking of any game, Indians have always supported teams from other regions and there was a reason behind it. It's the same reason that works for Indian Football. Why do we support Brazil or Argentina? because our own team doesn't play at that stage.

However, things are changing for good and changing fast when it comes to esports. India went ahead of other SEA region countries and proved that the county has enough talent and infrastructure to make it better for the gamers. ESL India played a huge part in the development of esports in India. ESL India gave us multiple international level tournament on our soil for DOTA2 or CS:GO. Those tournaments did not only push us forward in the global esports scene but also managed to dig up raw talent, our very own pro players.

Here is the list of Top 5 CS:GO players from ESL India Premiership. Let's take a look at their stats.

#1 Marzil (Team Signify):-

Marzil

Scrim Stats

Impact Rating - 1.08 Kill Death Ratio - 1.05 ADR - 79.21 4K - 144 KPM - 19.99 Headshot - 44% ACE - 24

Match Stats

Impact Rating - 1.22 KDR - 1.26 ADR - 87.62 4K - 44 KPM - 20.23 Headshot - 40% Ace - 7

#2 Deathmaker (Team Signify)

DeathMaker

Scrim Stats

Impact Rating - 1.17 Kill Death Ratio - 1.18 ADR - 84.32 4K - 174 KPM - 21.94 Headshot - 53% ACE - 32

Match Stats

Impact Rating - 1.17 KDR - 1.25 ADR - 82.38 4K - 39 KPM - 20.17 Headshot - 56% Ace - 7

#3 Excali (Entity Gaming)

Excali

Scrim Stats

Impact Rating - 1.10 KDR - 1.13 ADR - 82.90 4K - 203 KPM - 20.17 Headshot - 50% ACE - 23

Match Stats

Impact Rating - 1.15 KDR - 1.27 ADR - 79.89 4K - 27 KPM - 18.13 Headshot - 54% Ace - 4

#4 Rex (Global Esports)

Rex

Scrim Stats

Impact Rating - 1.14 KDR - 1.13 ADR - 85.07 4K - 210 KPM - 21.29 Headshot - 51% Ace - 39

Match Stats

Impact Rating - 1.18 KDR - 1.18 ADR - 88.11 4K - 51 KPM - 20.54 Headshot - 52% Ace - 11

#5 Psy (Entity Gaming)

PSY

Scrim Stats

Impact Rating - 1.05 KDR - 1.04 ADR - 78.94 4K - 104 KPM - 18.98 Headshot - 36% Ace - 17

Match Stats

Impact Rating - 1.24 KDR - .1.35 ADR - 84.97 4K - 21 KPM - 18.71 Headshot - 34% Ace - 4

These are our Top 5 picks. Who are yours? Tell us by leaving putting the name in the comment box.

