ESPL announces Valorant Power Up tournament for Bangladesh

The upscaling fanbase of the latest FPS released by Riot Games has made the world's top tournament organizers turn their attention towards Valorant.

The Esports Player League, a.k.a ESPL, a global tournament and esports platform provider known for organizing tournaments in the mobile platform, has announced a Valorant tournament exclusively for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has undoubtedly been producing amazing young esports talents who give tough competition to the top South Asian teams. Now, they have another platform to prove their dedication towards the game.

The ESPL Valorant Power Up Series

The ESPL Valorant Power Up will go on for a total of six months. Each month will feature one event of Valorant. The series is set to begin with the Amateur Cup, which is an Open Qualifier event, starting on 23rd December and ending on 27th December with the finals.

Registration for the same has begun and will end on 20th December. Click here for the registration link.

Tournament structure

The Amateur Cup will feature 128 teams in total. The tournament structure has been divided into the following:

Single Elimination until (Best of 1)

Double Elimination from the Quarter-Finals (Best of 3)

Prize pool

The total prize pool set for the Amateur Cup and Invitational Cup combined is 2250 USD. The top three teams of the Amateur Cup will qualify for The Invitational Cup in January 2021.

Bangladesh Amateur Cup:

1st place: 1000$

2nd place: 500$

3rd place: 250$

Bangladesh Invitational:

1st place: 250$

2nd place: 150$

3rd place: 100$

Image via ESLP

The series will continue for the next five months till May 2021, with each month having a prize pool of 2250 USD.

With this tournament and the staggering prize pool of 13,500 USD, the esports scene of the South Asian region, especially Bangladesh, is surely set to grow.