Valorant might have leaked possible map concepts

Riot Games has always tended to surprise players with new additions and updates.

The publisher likes to keep everything under suspense until it releases the update itself. This calls for data miners to extensively research the upcoming changes hidden beneath the various codes. The same applies to its latest FPS release, Valorant.

The game has evolved a lot over the last few months. The developer works in new Agents, maps, concepts, and modes to make the shooter more versatile. However, not everything is kept secret during the days of development. The Valorant devs hint at possible updates and place Easter eggs in the previously-released maps without completely disclosing what they mean.

The game had recently released the new map, Icebox, which hasn't been featured in the competitive map pool of official Riot tournaments yet. With Episode 2 of Valorant scheduled to release in January next year, YouTuber Valorant Hub, in his latest video, has done some digging into the map and found some exciting features and possible hints for upcoming Valorant maps.

Possible locations for new maps in Valorant

Image via Riot Games

A lot of suspicious features have been put into Icebox by the devs. The most obvious one is the possible Warrior Agent, whose clues are in every corner of the arena.

Going into a room by the Attackers' spawn, players will notice the above map hanging on a wall. There are some dots joined by lines and sticky notes present on it. These dots could possibly be the locations of all the maps that Valorant will, or has, released.

Image via Valorant Hub

From all the dots spread across a real-world map, four mark the places associated with the previously-released arenas: Morrocco (Bind), Italy (Ascent), Russia (Icebox), and Japan (Split). However, Haven, from Bhutan, seems to have no dots over it, which makes it confusing.

Looking at the other dots, four are located in North America, one in South Africa, one in South America, one in the UK, and one in Papua New Guinea. Judging by these arenas, the other points could possibly be the locations for future maps.

Possible new map concepts in Valorant

As previously discussed by Valorant developers and map designers, they want new maps with different concepts, like they did with Icebox. There were many mixed reviews about the map. Some liked the complex concepts, while others disliked the amount of angles and corners it incorporated. However, what is sure is that Riot won't stop experimenting with new terrains.

The maps released so far have featured cities in Ascent and Split, mountainous terrains in Haven, some coastal influence in Icebox, and a deserted Bind map. Thus, the next possible location could be a jungle, or a forest-like setting.

Image via Riot Games

This might also go with the newly-released Agent Skye, from Australia, and who's official trailer features some jungle-wild vibes. Thus, the most possible location could be Papua New Guinea, while it could also be a rainforest map from South America.

Image via First Strike Korea

Another concept for the future could be a Castle-themed map from the UK. This got special attention as recently as the First Strike Korea opening ceremony, where Valorant might have teased the same.

A dance started with a series of all the previous maps in the background, followed by a beat drop, and finally moving into a Castle-related concept, which looks like part of a new arena. As seen in the image above, it featured a massive metal gate, with wooden stairs and a window above, giving hints for future Valorant updates.