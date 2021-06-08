ESPL’s #GamersAgainstCOVID initiative raises approximately ₹300,000 for oxygen concentrators via the Paytm Foundation

The Esports Players League (ESPL) recently partnered with the Paytm Foundation to raise funds for oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Together as #GamersAgainstCOVID we have raised approximately ₹ 300,000 through charity streams!



Please continue to donate and help save lives at:https://t.co/SS0Kf082Dd#OxygenforIndia #CovidRelief pic.twitter.com/ZTfW49YSeE — ESPL (@ESPL_GLOBAL) May 27, 2021

ESPL is a global esports organization that is invested in developing an amateur tournament network through its online esports platform. While its main focus is mobile gaming, ESPL has also ventured into the PC and console market by hosting various tournaments. The Singapore-based company has worked in 16 different countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas regions.

Paytm Foundation is a public charitable trust that was formed in order to provide relief during natural calamities, supplementing medical needs, educational advancement, financial charity, welfare of persons with disability, advancement of general public utility including sanitation, etc.

The #GamersAgainstCOVID initiative was formed as a result of a partnership between the two organizations. They raised almost ₹300,000 for oxygen concentrators through this charity event (as of June 4th).

ESPL’s #GamersAgainstCOVID drive

ESPL’s #GamersAgainstCOVID initiative was formed to raise money through donations from various professionals’ online streams.

The charity event was hosted by well-known figures in the Indian Valorant community, such as SkRossi. The influencers and professionals who were chosen for this event are:

Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar

Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani

Sunil “SnrLx” Suresh

A donation link was attached to each of their streams during the event so that viewers could donate to the Paytm Foundation.

Our Oxygen Concentrators delivered and in use across Delhi NCR.



While we continue sharing updates on how your contributions are making a difference, we'd like thank you all once again. ❤️#OxygenForIndia @ElevCap @LukeCoutinho17 pic.twitter.com/EQ6GugdNb7 — Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) June 2, 2021

The CEO of ESPL, Michael Broda, had this to say about their ongoing #GamersAgainstCOVID drive:

As a global esports company devoted to grassroots esports development, we feel a strong connection to our communities in the regions we operate in. Whilst our country partner Paytm is doing what they can to help those in desperate need, we felt it was our duty to support however we can.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh