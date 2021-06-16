Esports Premier League signs Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for their franchise-based Free Fire tournament

Esports Premier League signed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as their brand ambassador. Esports Premier League kicks off its season 1 Free Fire tournament on June 16th. The Free Fire tournament boasts a prize pool of INR 25 lakhs.

The league will leverage Tiger Shroff’s popularity and strong influence on the dynamic millennials and Gen-Z. The association will surely make the franchise-based league garner a lot of attention. Moreover, it can pave the way for more acceptance by the general masses toward esports in India.

Esports Premier League has teamed up with Garena to create an exclusive gaming platform for Free Fire, one of the most popular Battle Royale games currently played by gaming enthusiasts in India.

With India Today Group associating with ESPL for this event, the Free Fire tournament is definitely going to garner a lot of mainstream attention. The league will be streamed on multiple platforms including OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, as well as the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak, along with their websites.

Sharing his excitement, Tiger Shroff said,

“I am really excited to collaborate with Esports Premier League. This opens a tremendous opportunity to recognize the growing talent in Esports in India. As the world’s first franchise-based model in Esports, ESPL will surely help in putting India first on the global map. Esports fans and gamers are shaping the future of entertainment and sports. And I’m glad to represent this force of the future.”

ESPL Director Mr. Vishwalok Nath commented on the association saying,

“One of the major goals for ESPL has been to reach out to every millennial and gamer in the country and our purpose of having Tiger Shroff onboard has been to create a much deeper connect and grow the gaming community. We hope this association will also further our initiative to intensify the mission of taking Esports to the next level in India.”

To participate in the Free Fire tournament of Esports Premier League, gaming enthusiasts and gamers can register themselves on this link.

