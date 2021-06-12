Free Fire redeem codes server restriction: All you need to know

Free Fire redeem codes are often used by players to obtain in-game items at no cost. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and are released by Garena on the battle royale title's official social media handles.

Free Fire redeem codes can be used to claim rewards on the Rewards Redemption Website.

Free Fire redeem codes: Limitations and restrictions

Free Fire players cannot use a redeem code meant for users on another server

Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed by players on a specific server.

Whenever a player uses a redeem code meant for users on another server, the following error will be displayed on the screen after they press the confirm button:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

There is no way around this error since players must log in to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site using their in-game ID to obtain the rewards.

Each Free Fire redeem code also has a usage limit. Once this limit has been crossed, players who use the redeem code will receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes that have been released to their region.

Step 1: Players can use this link to visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

It is mandatory to log in using one of the available platforms

Step 2: They should then sign in to the website through the platform that has been linked to their Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID).

Step 3: Once they have logged in, a text field will appear on the screen. Players can enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the "Confirm" button.

Players can tap the confirm button after entering the redeem code to receive the rewards

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, a pop-up message will appear confirming the same.

The rewards will be sent to the player's account in less than 24 hours. They can be claimed through the mail section in the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh