How to get the Frost Sabertooth bundle in Free Fire

Skins and bundles have become an inseparable part of Free Fire, and players aim to obtain them primarily for their aesthetic value.

Frost Sabertooth is one of the newest cosmetics added to Free Fire and is part of the Therion Wheel, which was just added today, i.e., June 11th, 2021. This will run until June 17th, 2021, and players can acquire the bundle by spending diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Here is a guide on how players can obtain the exclusive bundle in the game.

Frost Sabertooth bundle from Therion Wheel in Free Fire

The prize pool features a total of 10 items. And to begin with, users must select two items they don’t wish to obtain. After selecting, players can make the spins to get one reward at random based on their luck.

Once an item has been obtained, the rewards will be grayed out and will not be repeated. Thus, the price of every subsequent spin will increase. The cost of drawing the rewards is 19, 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Users can try their luck in the Therion Wheel as the first spin is available for free, while the second one is priced at half its rate, i.e., at nine diamonds.

Players are guaranteed to obtain the bundle in eight spins or fewer, which translates to 943 diamonds or less.

Here is a list of rewards available in the new Therion Wheel:

Frost Sabertooth Bundle

Pet Food

Resupply Map Playcard

The Stormbringer parachute

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Disease surfboard

Diamond Royale Voucher

Cube Fragment

The steps to access the Therion Wheel in Free Fire are listed below:

Tap the Luck Royale option on the left side of the screen

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap the "Luck Royale" option on the left side of the screen.

Remove the two undesired items

Step 2: Next, Select Therion Wheel. Choose two undesired items and click the confirm button.

Users must make spins to draw rewards at random

Step 3: Players can make the desired number of spins to obtain the rewards.

