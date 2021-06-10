Free Fire new redeem code for today (11th June): How to redeem free Diamond Royale voucher and more

In Free Fire, the vast majority of the exclusive content, such as costumes, characters, and pets, can be acquired via the purchase of diamonds. The only problem is that to purchase the currency, players will have to spend real money, which is a luxury that not everyone can afford. This is why many players rely on regular events and redeem codes as an alternative.

The latter is considered an easier method because there is no cost attached, requiring comparatively little effort. One of the drawbacks of this is that the codes are only valid for the region they were released for, and the users from other countries will get an error message if they try to use them.

Also read: How to use rewards redemption site for Free Fire redeem codes this month

Free Fire redeem code for June 11th

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Redeem code: LH3DHG87XU5U

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Note: This code is valid for players in the Europe server and cannot be used by users from anywhere else.

Also read: Free Fire automatic headshot hacks are illegal and can lead to account bans by Garena

How to use Free Fire redeem code

Disclaimer: There is no option for guest users to collect the rewards. They have to bind their Free Fire account to any from this list: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players must follow the steps provided below to obtain the Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale voucher through the redeem code:

Step 1: Most Free Fire redeem codes must be claimed from the designated rewards redemption website. Users can first head to it via this link.

If the players desire to obtain the rewards, they must sign in using one of the platforms.

Step 2: Once they are on the webpage, players should log in to their Free Fire ID via the platform connected to their account.

Enter the redeem code given above in the text fields.

Step 3: Subsequently, text fields will appear on the screen. Paste the code given above and tap on the confirm button.

Press okay to collect the rewards

Step 4: In case of a successful redemption, a dialog box will appear with the name of the rewards.

If the error message states that the code is invalid or redeemed, then it is either that the usage limit has been reached or that it has been claimed already.

Edited by suwaidfazal