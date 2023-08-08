Eversoul tier list: All characters ranked (August 2023)

Eversoul seeks help from players to stop the otherworldly forces from entering your realm. However, you must have a grasp of the Eversoul tier list before jumping into the battle. The gacha title developed by Nine Ark is relatively new to the community, having made its debut only in January 2023. However, players need to know which souls (the heroes in the game’s roster) to choose to enhance their chances of winning.

Being an idle gacha title, it does not require them to farm resources. Instead, they can log out and wait for that. Knowing the roster will help them find the best Souls in the title. Follow this Eversoul tier list to know more.

All Souls ranked in the Eversoul tier list for August 2023

The title consists of 30 characters, each of which is classified into any one of the six different factions - Humans, Fairies, Beasts, Undeads, Angels, and Demons. All characters under these factions are classified under different rarities - Common, Rare, and Epic. These Souls also have different roles based on their abilities, known as Defender, Striker, Caster, Supporter, Warrior, and Ranger.

This tier list will divide these souls into four different tiers based on their performances under the current meta, with the SS-tier being the best group of champions and the B-tier being the worst.

Defender tier list

Defenders form the first line of Souls to stop the otherworldly forces. Here is the Eversoul tier list to rank them from the best-performing champions to the worst.

SS-tier: Petra, Chloe

Petra, Chloe S-tier: Claire, Adrianne

Claire, Adrianne A-tier: Sonnie

Striker tier list

Eversoul's Strikers rely heavily on their amazing attacking abilities to destroy their enemies in a close-range fight. The ranking for these melee attackers in the tier list comes out to be:

SS-tier: Xiaolin

Xiaolin S-tier: Jaqueline, Renee, Haru

Jaqueline, Renee, Haru A-tier: Mica

Ranger tier list

The Rangers will hold the backline in the title by acting as snipers. Follow this tier list to find the best-performing Rangers in the game.

SS-tier: Miriam, Garnet

Miriam, Garnet S-tier: Flynn, Lizelotte, Nicole

Flynn, Lizelotte, Nicole A-tier: Cherrie, Rebecca

Caster tier list

These magicians cast spells to inflict damage on their enemies from range. The tier list ranks Casters in the following order:

SS-tier: Naiah, Mephistopheles, Violette

Naiah, Mephistopheles, Violette S-tier: Honglan, Vivienne, Jade, Claudia

Honglan, Vivienne, Jade, Claudia A-tier: Ayame, Violette, Erusha

Ayame, Violette, Erusha B-tier: Nini, Manon

Support tier list

These Support heroes are not the strongest offensive Souls. They have a very specific task, which is to heal their teammates and provide them with essential buffs. The tier list for these Souls is:

SS-tier: Clara, Seeha

Clara, Seeha S-tier: Catherine, Prim

Catherine, Prim A-tier: Jiho, Erika

Jiho, Erika B-tier: Talia

Warrior tier list

These champions come with high HP and engage in close-range fights. These Souls also act like tanks and take the initial damage from their enemies, while teammates eliminate them without becoming the main target. The Eversoul tier list for Warriors comes out to be:

SS-tier: Dora, Velana

Dora, Velana S-tier: Aira, Linzy

Aira, Linzy A-tier: Aki

That concludes the Eversoul tier list, ranking the best-performing heroes in the current meta. Those who haven't tried out this title yet should definitely do so, as it is relatively new with a growing roster and will keep them on the edge of their seats at all times. Follow Sportskeeda for more interesting tier lists.