Eversoul tier list: All characters ranked (July 2023)

Eversoul is an idle gacha game developed by Nine Ark and published by Kakao Games for Android and iOS devices. It is a relatively new title and was released in January 2023. Due to its idle nature, players need not farm for resources; instead, they can log off and wait. It features over 30 characters in its roster called Souls. Players form a battle party of five and engage in strategic combat.

Knowing about the cast before stepping into a new RPG title is ideal. Tier lists serve such a purpose, as they give an idea as to which characters are robust and provide optimal utility. That said, this article offers a tier list of all Eversoul characters for July 2023.

All Eversoul characters tier list (July 2023)

Eversoul features a gacha system for obtaining new and robust characters. They have different rarities ranging from Common, Rare to Epic. Each soul belongs to one of these factions: Humans, Beasts, Fairy, Undead, Angels, and Demons. Excluding Angels and Demons, the other four overwhelm each other in a cycle.

Humans beat the Beast faction, the Beast overwhelms the Fairy faction, Fairy wins the Undead, and the Undead destroys Humans. On the other hand, Angels and Demons are Light and Dark factions and affect each other. Each soul has unique roles on the battlefield, as listed below:

Caster

Defender

Ranger

Striker

Supporter

Warrior

This tier list groups all souls into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective roles. Like other gacha's tier list, the SS tier includes strong characters in the current meta, while the B tier presents the weakest ones. Here is what these tiers mean in Eversoul:

SS-tier: They are the most robust and reliable souls. SS-tier includes characters that dominate the current meta and help clear all stages.

S-tier: Souls included in this tier are more potent than every other character but less powerful than SS-tiers. They are the second-best choice, and with leveling up, they can match the power of some SS-tier souls in this gacha title.

A-tier: These souls are average, neither strong nor weak. Players can use them if they do not have any higher-tier characters in their possession. Upgrading them at every opportunity in this RPG title is the best way to get good results.

B-tier: These are beginner-friendly characters and help newer players get accustomed to the title’s meta. After reaching mid-game, one should opt to obtain higher-tier souls in this RPG title.

With that in mind, here are Eversoul characters ranked in tiers under their respective roles:

Defender tier list

Defenders are the front liners that protect allies from opponents’ attacks. Here is the tier list:

SS-tier: Adrianne, Petra

Adrianne, Petra S-tier: Chloe, Claire

Chloe, Claire A-tier: Sonnie

Striker tier list

Strikers rely on robust physical strength to inflict damage and are melee attackers that attack from close range. Here is the Eversoul Striker tier list:

SS-tier: Jacqueline

Jacqueline S-tier: Haru, Xiaolin

Haru, Xiaolin A-tier: Mica, Renee

Ranger tier list

The Rangers stay at the backline and attack from afar, acting like a sniper. Here is the tier list of the Ranger in Eversoul:

SS-tier: Flynn, Miriam

Flynn, Miriam S-tier: Garnet, Lizelotte, Nicole

Garnet, Lizelotte, Nicole A-tier: Rebecca, Cherrie

Caster tier list

Casters use magic abilities to inflict damage on enemies and attack from a range. Here is the the Eversoul Casters tier list:

SS-tier: Mephistopheles, Naiah, Vivienne

Mephistopheles, Naiah, Vivienne S-tier: Honglan, Jade, Violette, Claudia

Honglan, Jade, Violette, Claudia A-tier: Ayame, Erusha

Ayame, Erusha B-tier: Nini, Manon

Supporter tier list

As the name suggests, they support allies in battle by healing them and providing essential buffs to the team. Here is the tier list of Supporters:

SS-tier: Catherine

Catherine S-tier: Clara, Jiho, Seeha

Clara, Jiho, Seeha A-tier: Prim,

Prim, B-tier: Erika, Talia

Warrior tier list

Warriors showcase a solid physical build and attack from proximity. They also act as tanks and can absorb some of the damage they receive. Here is the Warriors’ tier list:

SS-tier: Aira, Dora, Linzy

Aira, Dora, Linzy S-tier: Velanna

Velanna A-tier: Aki

It’s noteworthy that the tier list of this idle game changes with every patch update. Developers regularly bring in new characters and update existing ones. That shifts the power of the meta, and some souls become more potent than others.

