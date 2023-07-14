Eversoul tier list: All characters ranked (July 2023)

Eversoul is an idle gacha game developed by Nine Ark and published by Kakao Games for Android and iOS devices. It is a relatively new title and was released in January 2023. Due to its idle nature, players need not farm for resources; instead, they can log off and wait. It features over 30 characters in its roster called Souls. Players form a battle party of five and engage in strategic combat.
Knowing about the cast before stepping into a new RPG title is ideal. Tier lists serve such a purpose, as they give an idea as to which characters are robust and provide optimal utility. That said, this article offers a tier list of all Eversoul characters for July 2023.
All Eversoul characters tier list (July 2023)
Eversoul features a gacha system for obtaining new and robust characters. They have different rarities ranging from Common, Rare to Epic. Each soul belongs to one of these factions: Humans, Beasts, Fairy, Undead, Angels, and Demons. Excluding Angels and Demons, the other four overwhelm each other in a cycle.
Humans beat the Beast faction, the Beast overwhelms the Fairy faction, Fairy wins the Undead, and the Undead destroys Humans. On the other hand, Angels and Demons are Light and Dark factions and affect each other. Each soul has unique roles on the battlefield, as listed below:
- Caster
- Defender
- Ranger
- Striker
- Supporter
- Warrior
This tier list groups all souls into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective roles. Like other gacha's tier list, the SS tier includes strong characters in the current meta, while the B tier presents the weakest ones. Here is what these tiers mean in Eversoul:
SS-tier: They are the most robust and reliable souls. SS-tier includes characters that dominate the current meta and help clear all stages.
S-tier: Souls included in this tier are more potent than every other character but less powerful than SS-tiers. They are the second-best choice, and with leveling up, they can match the power of some SS-tier souls in this gacha title.
A-tier: These souls are average, neither strong nor weak. Players can use them if they do not have any higher-tier characters in their possession. Upgrading them at every opportunity in this RPG title is the best way to get good results.
B-tier: These are beginner-friendly characters and help newer players get accustomed to the title’s meta. After reaching mid-game, one should opt to obtain higher-tier souls in this RPG title.
With that in mind, here are Eversoul characters ranked in tiers under their respective roles:
Defender tier list
Defenders are the front liners that protect allies from opponents’ attacks. Here is the tier list:
- SS-tier: Adrianne, Petra
- S-tier: Chloe, Claire
- A-tier: Sonnie
Striker tier list
Strikers rely on robust physical strength to inflict damage and are melee attackers that attack from close range. Here is the Eversoul Striker tier list:
- SS-tier: Jacqueline
- S-tier: Haru, Xiaolin
- A-tier: Mica, Renee
Ranger tier list
The Rangers stay at the backline and attack from afar, acting like a sniper. Here is the tier list of the Ranger in Eversoul:
- SS-tier: Flynn, Miriam
- S-tier: Garnet, Lizelotte, Nicole
- A-tier: Rebecca, Cherrie
Caster tier list
Casters use magic abilities to inflict damage on enemies and attack from a range. Here is the the Eversoul Casters tier list:
- SS-tier: Mephistopheles, Naiah, Vivienne
- S-tier: Honglan, Jade, Violette, Claudia
- A-tier: Ayame, Erusha
- B-tier: Nini, Manon
Supporter tier list
As the name suggests, they support allies in battle by healing them and providing essential buffs to the team. Here is the tier list of Supporters:
- SS-tier: Catherine
- S-tier: Clara, Jiho, Seeha
- A-tier: Prim,
- B-tier: Erika, Talia
Warrior tier list
Warriors showcase a solid physical build and attack from proximity. They also act as tanks and can absorb some of the damage they receive. Here is the Warriors’ tier list:
- SS-tier: Aira, Dora, Linzy
- S-tier: Velanna
- A-tier: Aki
It’s noteworthy that the tier list of this idle game changes with every patch update. Developers regularly bring in new characters and update existing ones. That shifts the power of the meta, and some souls become more potent than others.
