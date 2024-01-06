Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (January 2024)

The Eversoul tier list ranks all playable characters (called Souls) based on their performance in the current meta. This idle gacha game features over 40 Souls with abilities and skills that can be upgraded. You can also ascend their rarity with dupes and fodder to make them more robust. Each Soul has a unique combat style, categorized by their roles: Caster, Defender, Ranger, Striker, Supporter, and Warrior.

You must choose and upgrade those Souls that provide excellent utility in battle and make in-game progression convenient. However, it might be confusing with many options available.

This Eversoul tier list will help you decide which Souls facilitate faster in-game progression in January 2024.

Claudia and Lizelotte are at the top of the Eversoul tier list for January 2024

Various formations and buffs are provided in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

The Eversoul Souls are categorized into six different factions that interact with each other. Souls from the stronger faction deal 25% additional damage to the one from the weaker one. Here are their details:

Humanlike is strong against the Beast faction

Beast is strong against the Fairy faction

Fairy is strong against the Undead faction

Undead is strong against the Humanlike faction

Angel and Demon interact with each other and are neutral against the four mentioned above. Additionally, deploying a specific number of souls from the same faction grants buffs in damage, attack, and HP.

You can also choose from four formation types while building a squad, and the Souls in the frontline enjoy an additional status boost. Here are the details:

Basic formation (3 back and 2 front): 9% Def and HP, and 6% Attack boost

Defense formation (2 back and 3 front): 6% Def and HP, and 9% Attack boost

Ranged formation (4 back and 1 front): 16% Def and HP, and 4% Attack boost

Assault formation (1 back + 4 front): 4% DEF and HP, and 16% Attack boost

With that in mind, here is the Eversoul tier list for January 2024.

SS-tier

Claudia is one of the best Casters in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

The SS-tier Souls in the Eversoul tier list are best for clearing the whole content. They can obliterate even the mightiest bosses you encounter in this gacha title.

Claudia: Caster

Lizelotte: Ranger

Yuria: Supporter

Aki: Striker

Honglan: Caster

S-tier

Velanna in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

While the characters under the S-tier are less robust than SS, they can get you through most stages conveniently. Ascend their rarity and upgrade their stats whenever possible for a swift victory.

Velanna: Warrior

Talia: Supporter

Ayame: Caster

Linzy: Warrior

Prim: Supporter

Vivienne: Caster

Chloe: Defender

A-tier

Mephistopheles in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

While using the A-tier characters from this Eversoul tier list, pair them with SS or S-tier units. Build optimum formation that matches your playstyle, take advantage of elemental damage and team buffs, and upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve winning results.

Mephistopheles: Caster

Catherine: Supporter

Clara: Supporter

Jiho: Supporter

Naiah: Caster

Edith: Striker

Jacqueline: Striker

Garnet: Ranger

Rebecca: Ranger

Adrianne: Defender

Claire: Defender

Petra: Defender

B-tier

Aira in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

The B-tier units perform exceptionally well up to early and some mid-game stages. As you get near the end-game content, these Souls face difficulties in clearing stages. It's best to obtain SS-, S-, or A-tier Souls and upgrade them rather than invest in B-tier units.

Eileen: Striker

Miriam: Ranger

Nicole: Ranger

Manon: Caster

Mica: Warrior

Flynn: Ranger

Jade: Caster

Aira: Warrior

Erika: Supporter

Seeha: Supporter

Bryce: Defender

Soonie: Defender

C-tier

Violette in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

The souls ranking at C-tier in the Everosul tier list won’t help you progress much in the story, even with proper upgrades. They are viable for beginners to understand the meta and this idle title’s gameplay.

Dora: Warrior

Erusha: Caster

Naomi: Caster

Otoha: Striker

Lute: Defender

Xiaolin: Striker

Nini: Caster

Haru: Striker

Renee: Striker

Cherrie: Melfice

Violette: Caster

That covers our Eversoul tier list for January 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists of such gacha games.