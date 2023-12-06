Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (December 2023)

Eversoul is an idle gacha title featuring over 30 characters called Souls. It features an in-game gacha system for obtaining new Souls using Everstone. Defining their roles on the battlefield, each Soul has a unique class: Striker, Caster, Defender, Ranger, Warrior, and Support. They are also part of various factions: Undead, Humanlike, Beast, Fairy, Angel, and Demon.

You can make them more robust by ascending their rarity (from Rare to Common to Epic), upgrading their in-game level, and equipping them with gears. With that said, this article ranks all Eversoul units from best to worst, helping you build a formidable team in the current meta.

Aki and Daphne top Eversoul’s December 2023 tier list

Eversoul tier list ranks every Soul according to their battle prowess in the current meta. They are divided into SS, S, A, and B tiers; the most robust characters are in SS, whereas the weakest are in B, similar to other gachas' tier lists.

The Souls deal additional damage over enemies according to their faction in the following ways:

Undead deals 25% more damage to Humanlike faction

Humanlike to Beast

Beast to Fairy

Fairy to Undead

The two additional factions, Angel and Demon, deal additional damage to each other and are neutral against the four mentioned above.

SS-tier

Honglan is one of the best Casters in this mobile gacha title. (Image via Nine Ark)

The Souls that are more powerful than every other in the current meta are listed in the SS tier. You can take out any enemy the game throws and progress swiftly with these in your squad.

Here is the tier list of SS-tier Souls in this mobile gacha title:

Aki: Striker

Daphne: Defender

Adrianne: Defender

Honglan: Caster

Talia: Supporter

Yuria: Supporter

Catherine: Supporter

Chloe: Defender

Claudia: Caster

Lizelotte: Ranger

Naiah: Caster

Velanna: Warrior

Vivienne: Caster

S-tier

Ayame in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

They are the best options after SS-tier characters in the current meta of this idle title. Although leveling up them requires plenty of resources, giving them proper upgrades makes them as potent as SS-tier Souls.

Below are the Souls that rank in S-tier:

Ayame: Caster

Claire: Defender

Eileen: Striker

Garnet: Ranger

Jacqueline: Striker

Jiho: Supporter

Linzy: Warrior

Mephistopheles: Caster

Nicole: Ranger

Nini: Caster

Petra: Defender

Prim: Supporter

A-tier

Bryce in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

With average utility, A-tier Souls rank at third. Although less potent than SS and S tier units, they can contribute significantly to your team’s win. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is recommended to yield winning results.

Below are all the characters that rank at A-tier:

Bryce: Defender

Clara: Supporter

Dora: Warrior

Haru: Striker

Manon: Caster

Mica: Warrior

Miriam: Ranger

Naomi: Caster

Rebecca: Ranger

Seeha: Supporter

Soonie: Defender

B-tier

Jade in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

B-tier units are the worst performers, ranking at the bottom of the tier list. Although they hardly help in securing wins, beginners of this gacha can use them to understand the meta better and clear early chapters. Aiming for characters that rank at SS, S, and A-tier is always recommended to build a winning team.

Here are all B-tier Souls:

Aira: Warrior

Erika: Supporter

Jade: Caster

Lute: Defender

Renee: Striker

Xiaolin: Striker

Cherrie: Ranger

Erusha: Caster

Flynn: Ranger

Melfice: Warrior

Violette: Caster

It’s worth noting that the Eversoul tier list does not remain the same and changes with every update Nine Ark provides to the title. It is because the developers debut new characters and adjust the skills of existing ones, changing the tier list.