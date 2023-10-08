Every active Genshin Impact redeem code in version 4.1 October 2023

Travelers have access to several active redeem codes in Genshin Impact version 4.1 as of October 2023. Most of what's available here will expire either this month or the next one. It's in a player's best interest to use whatever is available at present to get free Primogems, Mora, and other gifts. The only requirement is to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher for most of them.

Given that it's elementary to achieve that Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact 4.1, most players should have no issue using all the active redeem codes in this guide. A full list of all usable codes will be provided in the next section of this article.

List of all active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.1 (October 2023)

Official artwork for Version 4.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a full list of all active redeem codes that you can use in Gesnhin Impact 4.1:

Note: Some codes that are usable in October 2023 conflict with one another. Hence, the above list uses "or" in some of the lines to indicate that players can use one or the other. Either way, they will receive the same rewards.

Rewards for all active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.1

Various letters coming from using all the current codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list contains all the rewards you'll get for using them:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit 4S97DELBCSV9: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wit 6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience AS97CE45EUER: 20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wits + 3x Fine Enhancement Ores

20,000 Mora + 2x Hero's Wits + 3x Fine Enhancement Ores HoYoFEST 2023: 20,000 Mora

Note that the following codes all have the same reward, which is 10,000 Mora + 10x Adventurer's Experience + 5x Fine Enhancement Ore + 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles + 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken:

Travelers should know that more active Geshin Impact 4.1 redeem codes may be added later on in October 2023. Similarly, some old codes could expire, which will be reflected later in this article.

How to use active redeem codes in Genshin Impact

This is the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have two options, both of which work fine. If you want to copy and paste the codes into the official website, here is what you need to do:

Visit Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact website. Log in. Select your server. Paste what you copied to the Redemption Code section. Click on Redeem. Repeat the process for all other codes.

It doesn't matter if you use the game or website method, as they each feature the same rewards, and you cannot double your free gifts by using both.

This is the game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how the game method works:

Boot up Genshin Impact. Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Select the Settings option (the gear-shaped icon on the left side of the menu). Go to Account and select Redeem Now. Paste the code. Select Exchange. Repeat the process for all the remaining codes.

Stick with whichever way is easier for you to use all active redeem codes in Genshin Impact 4.1.

