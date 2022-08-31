Every Ada Wong perk in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has added a second round of characters from Capcom's beloved survival horror series Resident Evil to the fold. After being spoiled by a massive leak, Albert Wesker joined the game as a new hunter, along with Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong as survivors.

Ada Wong was introduced in Resident Evil 2 as a mysterious anti-heroine with unknown intentions. She seemed duplicitous and dangerous, but she kept helping series hero Leon S. Kennedy out of deadly situations.

She further established her role in Resident Evil 4 and 6, where she became iconic as the lethal beauty who could save the day.

Unique Perks for Ada Wong in Dead by Daylight

Like every other new character in Dead by Daylight, Ada comes with a few unique advantages to show off her skills. Ada comes to the game with three unique perks that suit her job as a spy and her mysterious capabilities.

Ada's three perks are described as follows:

Wiretap

This perk allows Ada to keep tabs on her enemies by turning repair generators into hidden bugs and listening in. After Ada repairs a generator up to 33%, she can activate a wiretap that will remain for 60 seconds.

As long as the wiretap is in place, the killer's aura will be revealed to the survivors any time they pass within 14 meters of the bug. Unfortunately, the wiretap can be destroyed early if the generator is damaged.

Reactive Healing

This perk allows Ada to push through the pain when another player needs help. This is reminiscent of her role in the game, as she is always able to save the day when Leon is in trouble.

When Ada is injured and another survivor suffers a wound within 32 meters, Ada gains up to 50% of her missing healing progression. This allows her to get a huge boost whenever one of her allies gets hit.

Low Profile

As befits a stealthy spy like Ada, she is capable of disappearing when she needs to. This allows Ada to be an extremely capable survivor, so long as she is willing to go off on her own.

Low Profile only kicks in when Ada is the only survivor able to move. Everyone else must be dead, dying, or hooked to activate this perk. When active, Low Profile suppresses pools of blood, scratch marks, and grunts of pain for up to 90 seconds.

Unlocking Ada's perks in Dead by Daylight

Players might not fall in love with the new characters in Dead by Daylight, but they may see one of Ada's perks as useful. If they want to apply one of these three unique abilities to another survivor, they just have to level up the character.

Prestige Ada Wong three times to grant the chance to get all three perks in the Bloodweb. Players have discovered several builds that can benefit from her capabilities.

Ada Wong is built to survive when things get tough, by keeping tabs on her enemies, healing when others are hurt, and disappearing when it matters most. See what the enigmatic femme fatale is capable of as she joins Dead by Daylight on August 30.

