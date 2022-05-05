Every available Heirloom in Apex Legends (May 2022)

Apex Legends allows players to gain access to lots of cosmetic items. These items can be purchased from the shop outright or obtained through Apex Packs. The rarest of all these items are Heirloom items, and your odds of getting an Heirloom item via an Apex Pack is 1 in 500.

These Heirlooms are some of the most sought-after items in the game, and if you're looking to get your hands on these pieces this month, then you might find the following information useful.

Here are all the available Heirlooms in Apex Legends for May 2022.

Every available Apex Legends Heirloom item you can get your hands on this month

The good thing about Heirlooms in Apex Legends is that players can gain bad luck protection. What this means is that when players open 500 packs, they are guaranteed an Heirloom.

When Apex Legends players get a pack that contains Heirloom Shards, they can spend them on any available Heirloom or Prestige Skin in the Mythic Store.

1) Wraith

Banner pose: Fearless

Melee weapon skin: Kunai

Intro quip: "You know what I look like - come find me."

2) Bloodhound

Banner pose: Glory Hound

Melee weapon skin: Raven's Bite

Intro quip: "I honor those who've risen, not those who've fallen."

3) Lifeline

Banner pose: Shock Sticks

Melee weapon skin: Shock Sticks

Intro quip: "Check yo self - or wreck yo self. (laugh)"

4) Pathfinder

Banner pose: Lights Out

Melee weapon skin: Boxing Gloves

Kill quip: "Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves... are you listening?"

5) Octane

Banner pose: Spin and Flick

Melee weapon skin: Butterfly Knife

Intro quip: "Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast."

6) Mirage

Banner pose: You Really Love Me

Melee weapon skin: Too Much Witt

Intro quip: "Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around."

7) Caustic

Banner pose: Hammer Time

Melee weapon skin: Death Hammer

Intro quip: "I look forward to getting my hands on you."

8) Gibraltar

Banner pose: Like a Rock

Melee weapon skin: War Club

Intro quip: "When this is over, they'll all know the name 'Gibraltar.'"

9) Bangalore

Banner pose: No Gun, No Problem

Melee weapon skin: Cold Steel

Intro quip: "Hope you're not afraid to get your hands dirty."

10) Revenant

Banner pose: No Escape

Melee weapon skin: Dead Man's Curve

Intro quip: "You don't want to see this up close, skin bag."

11) Rampart

Banner pose: Wrench In Your Plan

Melee weapon skin: Problem Solver

Intro quip: "I make things by hand and kill things by hand."

12) Wattson

Banner pose: Handled With Care

Melee weapon skin: Energy Reader

Intro quip: "Try as you might, you can't Kilowatt...son."

13) Crypto

Banner pose: No Escape

Melee weapon skin: Biwon Blade

Intro quip: "I'll find you."

These are all the currently available Heirlooms in Apex Legends.

