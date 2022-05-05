×
Every available Heirloom in Apex Legends (May 2022)

Players of Apex Legends can obtain 13 different Heirloom items (Image via Apex Insider/YouTube)
Jason Wright
Jason Wright
Modified May 05, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Apex Legends allows players to gain access to lots of cosmetic items. These items can be purchased from the shop outright or obtained through Apex Packs. The rarest of all these items are Heirloom items, and your odds of getting an Heirloom item via an Apex Pack is 1 in 500.

These Heirlooms are some of the most sought-after items in the game, and if you're looking to get your hands on these pieces this month, then you might find the following information useful.

Here are all the available Heirlooms in Apex Legends for May 2022.

Every available Apex Legends Heirloom item you can get your hands on this month

The good thing about Heirlooms in Apex Legends is that players can gain bad luck protection. What this means is that when players open 500 packs, they are guaranteed an Heirloom.

When Apex Legends players get a pack that contains Heirloom Shards, they can spend them on any available Heirloom or Prestige Skin in the Mythic Store.

1) Wraith

  • Banner pose: Fearless
  • Melee weapon skin: Kunai
  • Intro quip: "You know what I look like - come find me."

2) Bloodhound

  • Banner pose: Glory Hound
  • Melee weapon skin: Raven's Bite
  • Intro quip: "I honor those who've risen, not those who've fallen."

3) Lifeline

  • Banner pose: Shock Sticks
  • Melee weapon skin: Shock Sticks
  • Intro quip: "Check yo self - or wreck yo self. (laugh)"

4) Pathfinder

  • Banner pose: Lights Out
  • Melee weapon skin: Boxing Gloves
  • Kill quip: "Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves... are you listening?"

5) Octane

  • Banner pose: Spin and Flick
  • Melee weapon skin: Butterfly Knife
  • Intro quip: "Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast."

6) Mirage

  • Banner pose: You Really Love Me
  • Melee weapon skin: Too Much Witt
  • Intro quip: "Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around."

7) Caustic

  • Banner pose: Hammer Time
  • Melee weapon skin: Death Hammer
  • Intro quip: "I look forward to getting my hands on you."

8) Gibraltar

  • Banner pose: Like a Rock
  • Melee weapon skin: War Club
  • Intro quip: "When this is over, they'll all know the name 'Gibraltar.'"

9) Bangalore

  • Banner pose: No Gun, No Problem
  • Melee weapon skin: Cold Steel
  • Intro quip: "Hope you're not afraid to get your hands dirty."

10) Revenant

  • Banner pose: No Escape
  • Melee weapon skin: Dead Man's Curve
  • Intro quip: "You don't want to see this up close, skin bag."

11) Rampart

  • Banner pose: Wrench In Your Plan
  • Melee weapon skin: Problem Solver
  • Intro quip: "I make things by hand and kill things by hand."

12) Wattson

  • Banner pose: Handled With Care
  • Melee weapon skin: Energy Reader
  • Intro quip: "Try as you might, you can't Kilowatt...son."

13) Crypto

  • Banner pose: No Escape
  • Melee weapon skin: Biwon Blade
  • Intro quip: "I'll find you."
These are all the currently available Heirlooms in Apex Legends.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

