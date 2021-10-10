Apex Legends Mobile: Apex pack feature that needs to be added to main game

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in the testing phase, and fans are loving the game so far. Apex Legends Mobile has showcased a bunch of features that have received plaudits from the Apex Legends community.

Recently, a fan pointed out a specific feature that improves the gaming experience for the players. This has garnered attention from PC and console Apex Legends players, and they are requesting the devs at Respawn Entertainment to add it to the PC and console platforms.

Apex Legends Mobile showcases new pack feature

In Apex Legends or any multiplayer game for that matter, there is a certain degree of microtransactions that are offered to players. In Apex Legends, players can either buy cosmetics or Apex packs to improve their cosmetics collection for their favorite legends.

It is common to see streamers and casual players buy plenty of Apex packs. In such a situation, it can be tedious as players will have to sit through the Apex pack opening animation while opening every single Apex pack. This may not be an issue while opening one or two packs, but opening them can take quite some time when a player stacks about 20 Apex packs.

One feature added to Apex Legends Mobile is that players can open 10 Apex packs at a time without sitting through the animation for each pack. All the cosmetics are displayed in one pop-up window, which saves a lot of time for players.

This feature was pointed out by a Redditor named u/Prateek_khr and had the entire Apex Legends community excited. This might not be a game-changing feature, but it will improve the overall experience for Apex Legends players. This feature would be beneficial for those who like to stack their Apex packs before opening them.

The firing range feature might be given more importance in comparison to the Apex pack overhaul. However, Apex Legends fans are optimistic about the pack opening feature being added to the main game.

Apex Legends Mobile is still in the beta phase, and it is hard to predict the features that will be added to the game. While fans speculate the possibility of this feature being added to the game, they await an official statement from Respawn Entertainment.

