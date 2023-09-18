Every boss in order in Lies of P

Lies of P has numerous bosses spread throughout the vast world. Each one brings a distinctive challenge and boasts a unique skill set, innovative weapons, and attack patterns. Players will face two types of bosses in the game: main ones facilitating in-game progression and optional foes that provide rewards and upgrades.

According to the storyline, players will clash with the following foes in Lies of P.

Lies of P boasts 25 bosses

1) Parade Master

Boss Type: Main

Location: Station Plaza

2) Mad Donkey

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Alchemist Bridge

3) Scrapped Watchman

Boss Type: Main

Location: Krat City Hall

4) Puppet of the Future

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Workshop Union Culvert

5) Survivor

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Venigni Works Control Room

6) King's Flame, Fuoco

Boss Type: Main

Location: Venigni Works

7) The Atoned

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Moonlight Town

8) Fallen Archbishop Andreus

Boss Type: Main

Location: St. Frangelico Cathedral

9) Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood

Boss Type: Main

Location: Malum District

10) The White Lady

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Rosa Isabelle Street

11) Mad Clown Puppet

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Rosa Isabelle Street

12) King of Puppets + Romeo, King of Puppets

Boss Type: Main

Location: Estella Opera House

13) Champion Victor

Boss Type: Main

Location: Grand Exhibition

14) Owl Doctor

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Barren Swamp

15) Green Monster of the Swamp + Puppet-Devouring Green Monster

Boss Type: Main

Location: Barren Swamp

16) Robber Weasel

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Krat Central Station Platform

17) Walker of Illusions

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Abandoned Apartment

18) Corrupted Parade Master

Boss Type: Main

Location: Cersani Alley

19) Black Rabbit Brotherhood (Battle Manic, Eccentric, Youngest & Eldest)

Boss Type: Main

Location: Relic of Trismegistus

20) Door Guardian

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Arche Abbey

21) Black Cat

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Arch Abbey Outer Wall

22) Laxasia, the Complete

Boss Type: Main

Location: Arche Abbey

23) Red Fox

Boss Type: Optional

Location: Arche Abbey Upper Area

24) Simon Manus, Awakened God

Boss Type: Main

Location: Arche Abbey

25) Nameless Puppet

Boss Type: Main

Location: Under the Abyss

That covers every boss in Lies of P. It is worth noting that the player may opt to skip the optional bosses and complete the story by defeating the main bosses. However, they might miss out on powerful rewards and upgrades provided in these battles.