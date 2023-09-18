Every boss in order in Lies of P

Lies of P has numerous bosses spread throughout the vast world. Each one brings a distinctive challenge and boasts a unique skill set, innovative weapons, and attack patterns. Players will face two types of bosses in the game: main ones facilitating in-game progression and optional foes that provide rewards and upgrades.
According to the storyline, players will clash with the following foes in Lies of P.
Lies of P boasts 25 bosses
1) Parade Master
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Station Plaza
2) Mad Donkey
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Alchemist Bridge
3) Scrapped Watchman
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Krat City Hall
4) Puppet of the Future
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Workshop Union Culvert
5) Survivor
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Venigni Works Control Room
6) King's Flame, Fuoco
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Venigni Works
7) The Atoned
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Moonlight Town
8) Fallen Archbishop Andreus
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: St. Frangelico Cathedral
9) Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Malum District
10) The White Lady
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Rosa Isabelle Street
11) Mad Clown Puppet
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Rosa Isabelle Street
12) King of Puppets + Romeo, King of Puppets
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Estella Opera House
13) Champion Victor
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Grand Exhibition
14) Owl Doctor
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Barren Swamp
15) Green Monster of the Swamp + Puppet-Devouring Green Monster
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Barren Swamp
16) Robber Weasel
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Krat Central Station Platform
17) Walker of Illusions
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Abandoned Apartment
18) Corrupted Parade Master
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Cersani Alley
19) Black Rabbit Brotherhood (Battle Manic, Eccentric, Youngest & Eldest)
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Relic of Trismegistus
20) Door Guardian
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Arche Abbey
21) Black Cat
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Arch Abbey Outer Wall
22) Laxasia, the Complete
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Arche Abbey
23) Red Fox
- Boss Type: Optional
- Location: Arche Abbey Upper Area
24) Simon Manus, Awakened God
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Arche Abbey
25) Nameless Puppet
- Boss Type: Main
- Location: Under the Abyss
That covers every boss in Lies of P. It is worth noting that the player may opt to skip the optional bosses and complete the story by defeating the main bosses. However, they might miss out on powerful rewards and upgrades provided in these battles.
