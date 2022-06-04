Every commentator coming in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 was just officially announced during the PlayStation State of Play event with an astounding reveal trailer. With this trailer, many features of the game have been revealed, including the online Battle Hub, some of the returning characters, and an open-world story mode for players to enjoy.

Another smaller part of gameplay that was revealed to players was some of the changes to the battle interface, and the most notable of the changes was the addition of a new live commentary system. This will provide players with a more immersive experience in every battle as it can help players feel the weight of their actions in a high-stakes fight.

Some within the community are interested in knowing just how deep this new feature goes. Many fans have noticed that this new live commentary mechanic goes a lot more in-depth than the standard commentary system for other games in the same genre. Interestingly, this new commentary for Street Fighter 6 focuses more on every action that the player takes. The article below will go into further detail about this feature.

Everything we know about Street Fighter 6's new Live Commentary

Official artwork for Street Fighter 6

Rather than sounding like a regular referee from the sidelines, this particular commentary takes a more esports-oriented perspective. It will feature the frequent usage of terms only heard in professional tournaments such as "neutral game" and "damage calculation." This will definitely be a great ego booster for players with dreams of playing professionally.

As an added bonus, Capcom has stated that many more commentators will be available as the game's life continues. However, only two will be available at launch. This means that only English and Japanese players will get the privilege to experience live commentary at Street Fighter 6's launch.

However, in an attempt to circumvent this, the game will support 13 different languages in the form of subtitles at the game's launch. However, further details about these 13 languages have yet to be announced. It can be inferred that more will be added to the game as time goes on as well, much like other commentators.

The first commentator to come to SF6 upon launch will be Jeremy Lopez. Jeremy has been an In-Game Commentator for Street Fighter since November of 2016 and is rather famous for his work as a commentator for various fighting game tournaments. Given his reputation in the industry, adding him in as the first commentator to the game is a no-brainer.

The second and final commentator that will be added to the game at launch is the Japanese commentator, Aru. As well as being a very skilled commentator, he is also an excellent player. Being such a well-known name in the Japanese community for the franchise, he is a great pick to be added into the game as a commentator.

Clearly, the introduction of live commentary in a game as competitive as Street Fighter is a welcome choice. With the first wave of such a mechanic being announced, it gives the community time to digest the information and speculate about who will be added as a future commentator. Hopefully, Capcom keeps the community updated about the highly anticipated title.

