×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Every confirmed PS5 game you can expect to play on your PlayStation 5 

  • The list of all 38 PS5 games that you can expect to play on your next-generation console.
  • The list of games is as per the 176th issue of PlayStation magazine sample and expected to arrive on PS5.
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 27 May 2020, 17:45 IST

Assassin
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The 176th issue of the official PlayStation magazine is going to arrive on June 2, 2020. However, we had an early look at the sample of the official magazine. It contained a plethora of information to be extracted. It also offered us a definite period of PS5 reveal: new games and events that are planned for PS5 and much more.

In the PlayStation magazine sample cover, we could see 38 PS5 games with gameplay screens. We extracted this list of 38 games that you can expect to play on PS5.

Also Read: PS5: Play Station 5 First Reveal scheduled for Early June, 38 Next-Gen PS5 games and more.


List of 38 PS5 games:

The list of 38 PS5 games is mentioned below, along with each game's ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival).


  • A Rat's Quest: The Way Back Home (ETA 2021)

ETA - 2021

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla

ETA - 2020

  • Battlefield 6

ETA - 2021

Advertisement
  • Chorus

ETA - 2021

  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing

ETA - TBC

  • Dauntless

ETA - 2020

  • Dirt 5

ETA - TBC

  • Dragon Age 4

ETA - TBC

  • Dying Light 2

ETA - TBC

  • Fifa 2021

ETA - TBC

  • Godfall

ETA - TBC

  • Gods and Monsters

ETA - TBC

  • Gothic Remake

ETA - TBC

  • Madden 21

ETA - 2020

  • Micro Man

ETA - TBC

  • Moonray

ETA - Summer 2021

  • NHL 21

ETA - 2020

  • Nth^0 Infinity Reborn

ETA - Feb 2021

  • Observer: System Redux

ETA - 2020

  • Outriders

ETA - 2020

  • Path of Exile 2

ETA - 2020

  • PsyHotel

ETA - TBC

  • Quantum Error

ETA - 2020

  • Rainbow Six Quarantine

ETA - TBC

  • Rainbow Six Siege

ETA - TBC

  • Redo! Enhanced Edition

ETA - 2020

  • Scarlet Nexus

ETA - TBC

  • Sniper Elite 5

ETA - TBC

  • Soulborn

ETA - Late 2021

  • Starfield

ETA - TBC

  • The Elder Scroll 6

ETA - TBC

  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

ETA - 2021

  • The Sims 5

ETA - TBC

  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

ETA - 2020

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

ETA - TBC

  • Warframe

ETA - TBC

  • Watch Dogs Legion

ETA - TBC

  • WRC 9

ETA - 2020

Stick with Sportskeeda for more information on PS5 and other gaming news.


Also Read, How to download Phantasy Star Online 2 NA release for free on PC.


Published 27 May 2020, 17:45 IST
PlayStation
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी