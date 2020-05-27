Every confirmed PS5 game you can expect to play on your PlayStation 5 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The 176th issue of the official PlayStation magazine is going to arrive on June 2, 2020. However, we had an early look at the sample of the official magazine. It contained a plethora of information to be extracted. It also offered us a definite period of PS5 reveal: new games and events that are planned for PS5 and much more.

In the PlayStation magazine sample cover, we could see 38 PS5 games with gameplay screens. We extracted this list of 38 games that you can expect to play on PS5.

List of 38 PS5 games:

The list of 38 PS5 games is mentioned below, along with each game's ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival).

A Rat's Quest: The Way Back Home (ETA 2021)

ETA - 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

ETA - 2020

Battlefield 6

ETA - 2021

Chorus

ETA - 2021

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

ETA - TBC

Dauntless

ETA - 2020

Dirt 5

ETA - TBC

Dragon Age 4

ETA - TBC

Dying Light 2

ETA - TBC

Fifa 2021

ETA - TBC

Godfall

ETA - TBC

Gods and Monsters

ETA - TBC

Gothic Remake

ETA - TBC

Madden 21

ETA - 2020

Micro Man

ETA - TBC

Moonray

ETA - Summer 2021

NHL 21

ETA - 2020

Nth^0 Infinity Reborn

ETA - Feb 2021

Observer: System Redux

ETA - 2020

Outriders

ETA - 2020

Path of Exile 2

ETA - 2020

PsyHotel

ETA - TBC

Quantum Error

ETA - 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine

ETA - TBC

Rainbow Six Siege

ETA - TBC

Redo! Enhanced Edition

ETA - 2020

Scarlet Nexus

ETA - TBC

Sniper Elite 5

ETA - TBC

Soulborn

ETA - Late 2021

Starfield

ETA - TBC

The Elder Scroll 6

ETA - TBC

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

ETA - 2021

The Sims 5

ETA - TBC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

ETA - 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

ETA - TBC

Warframe

ETA - TBC

Watch Dogs Legion

ETA - TBC

WRC 9

ETA - 2020

Stick with Sportskeeda for more information on PS5 and other gaming news.

