Every confirmed PS5 game you can expect to play on your PlayStation 5
- The list of all 38 PS5 games that you can expect to play on your next-generation console.
- The list of games is as per the 176th issue of PlayStation magazine sample and expected to arrive on PS5.
The 176th issue of the official PlayStation magazine is going to arrive on June 2, 2020. However, we had an early look at the sample of the official magazine. It contained a plethora of information to be extracted. It also offered us a definite period of PS5 reveal: new games and events that are planned for PS5 and much more.
In the PlayStation magazine sample cover, we could see 38 PS5 games with gameplay screens. We extracted this list of 38 games that you can expect to play on PS5.
Also Read: PS5: Play Station 5 First Reveal scheduled for Early June, 38 Next-Gen PS5 games and more.
List of 38 PS5 games:
The list of 38 PS5 games is mentioned below, along with each game's ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival).
- A Rat's Quest: The Way Back Home (ETA 2021)
ETA - 2021
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
ETA - 2020
- Battlefield 6
ETA - 2021
- Chorus
ETA - 2021
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing
ETA - TBC
- Dauntless
ETA - 2020
- Dirt 5
ETA - TBC
- Dragon Age 4
ETA - TBC
- Dying Light 2
ETA - TBC
- Fifa 2021
ETA - TBC
- Godfall
ETA - TBC
- Gods and Monsters
ETA - TBC
- Gothic Remake
ETA - TBC
- Madden 21
ETA - 2020
- Micro Man
ETA - TBC
- Moonray
ETA - Summer 2021
- NHL 21
ETA - 2020
- Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
ETA - Feb 2021
- Observer: System Redux
ETA - 2020
- Outriders
ETA - 2020
- Path of Exile 2
ETA - 2020
- PsyHotel
ETA - TBC
- Quantum Error
ETA - 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
ETA - TBC
- Rainbow Six Siege
ETA - TBC
- Redo! Enhanced Edition
ETA - 2020
- Scarlet Nexus
ETA - TBC
- Sniper Elite 5
ETA - TBC
- Soulborn
ETA - Late 2021
- Starfield
ETA - TBC
- The Elder Scroll 6
ETA - TBC
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
ETA - 2021
- The Sims 5
ETA - TBC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
ETA - 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
ETA - TBC
- Warframe
ETA - TBC
- Watch Dogs Legion
ETA - TBC
- WRC 9
ETA - 2020
Stick with Sportskeeda for more information on PS5 and other gaming news.