Every Converter (defense part) in Lies of P

A Converter is a combined resistance component in Lies of P. These defense parts help in mitigating various damages such as Physical, Acid, Electric, and Fire. In addition, it slightly amplifies the stats of the characters to increase their adaptability and survival. Players are encouraged to locate other important elements while searching for Converters in Lies of P.

This article will list all Converters that can be collected in Lies of P.

Lies of P has 10 Converters for players to collect

Belford Superior Corrosion Resistance

Location: Tomb Slums

Physical Damage Reduction: 2.23

Acid Damage Reduction: 15.6

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 6.35

Fire Damage Reduction: 6.69

Acid Defence: 175

Electric Blitz Defence: 70

Fire Defence: 82

Weight: 7.1

Belford Superior Insulation

Location: Barren Swamp Entrance

Physical Damage Reduction: 2.28

Acid Damage Reduction: 8.79

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 14.46

Fire Damage Reduction: 8.37

Acid Defence: 73

Electric Blitz Defence: 172

Fire Defence: 75

Weight: 7.1

Belford Superior Radiation

Location: Estella Opera House Entrance

Physical Damage Reduction: 2.26

Acid Damage Reduction: 7.9

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 7.14

Fire Damage Reduction: 15.07

Acid Defence: 76

Electric Blitz Defence: 77

Fire Defence: 173

Weight: 7.1

Lada Large Capacity Corrosion Resistance

Location: Unknown

Physical Damage Reduction: 3.25

Acid Damage Reduction: 22.72

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 9.25

Fire Damage Reduction: 9.74

Acid Defence: 275

Electric Blitz Defence: 120

Fire Defence: 135

Weight: 11

Lada Large Capacity Insulation

Location: Unknown

Physical Damage Reduction: 3.28

Acid Damage Reduction: 12.62

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 20.76

Fire Damage Reduction: 12.02

Acid Defence: 123

Electric Blitz Defence: 273

Fire Defence: 120

Weight: 11.3

Lada Large Capacity Radiation

Location: Unknown

Physical Damage Reduction: 3.27

Acid Damage Reduction: 11.46

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 10.91

Fire Damage Reduction: 21.83

Acid Defence: 130

Electric Blitz Defence: 121

Fire Defence: 270

Weight: 11

Workshop Union Old Generation

Location: Default

Physical Damage Reduction: 0.78

Acid Damage Reduction: 2.74

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 2.48

Fire Damage Reduction: 2.61

Acid Defence: 37

Electric Blitz Defence: 36

Fire Defence: 40

Weight: 2.7

Workshop Union Standard Corrosion Resistance

Location: Moonlight Town

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.27

Acid Damage Reduction: 8.86

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 3.61

Fire Damage Reduction: 3.8

Acid Defence: 105

Electric Blitz Defence: 44

Fire Defence: 52

Weight: 3.9

Workshop Union Standard Insulation

Location: Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.21

Acid Damage Reduction: 4.66

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 7.67

Fire Damage Reduction: 4.44

Acid Defence: 49

Electric Blitz Defence: 101

Fire Defence: 51

Weight: 3.6

Workshop Union Standard Radiation

Location: Venigni Works Control Room

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.24

Acid Damage Reduction: 4.33

Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 3.92

Fire Damage Reduction: 8.26

Acid Defence: 48

Electric Blitz Defence: 47

Fire Defence: 103

Weight: 3.9

This concludes the list of every Converter in Lies of P.