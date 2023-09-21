Every Converter (defense part) in Lies of P

A Converter is a combined resistance component in Lies of P. These defense parts help in mitigating various damages such as Physical, Acid, Electric, and Fire. In addition, it slightly amplifies the stats of the characters to increase their adaptability and survival. Players are encouraged to locate other important elements while searching for Converters in Lies of P.
This article will list all Converters that can be collected in Lies of P.
Lies of P has 10 Converters for players to collect
Belford Superior Corrosion Resistance
- Location: Tomb Slums
- Physical Damage Reduction: 2.23
- Acid Damage Reduction: 15.6
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 6.35
- Fire Damage Reduction: 6.69
- Acid Defence: 175
- Electric Blitz Defence: 70
- Fire Defence: 82
- Weight: 7.1
Belford Superior Insulation
- Location: Barren Swamp Entrance
- Physical Damage Reduction: 2.28
- Acid Damage Reduction: 8.79
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 14.46
- Fire Damage Reduction: 8.37
- Acid Defence: 73
- Electric Blitz Defence: 172
- Fire Defence: 75
- Weight: 7.1
Belford Superior Radiation
- Location: Estella Opera House Entrance
- Physical Damage Reduction: 2.26
- Acid Damage Reduction: 7.9
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 7.14
- Fire Damage Reduction: 15.07
- Acid Defence: 76
- Electric Blitz Defence: 77
- Fire Defence: 173
- Weight: 7.1
Lada Large Capacity Corrosion Resistance
- Location: Unknown
- Physical Damage Reduction: 3.25
- Acid Damage Reduction: 22.72
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 9.25
- Fire Damage Reduction: 9.74
- Acid Defence: 275
- Electric Blitz Defence: 120
- Fire Defence: 135
- Weight: 11
Lada Large Capacity Insulation
- Location: Unknown
- Physical Damage Reduction: 3.28
- Acid Damage Reduction: 12.62
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 20.76
- Fire Damage Reduction: 12.02
- Acid Defence: 123
- Electric Blitz Defence: 273
- Fire Defence: 120
- Weight: 11.3
Lada Large Capacity Radiation
- Location: Unknown
- Physical Damage Reduction: 3.27
- Acid Damage Reduction: 11.46
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 10.91
- Fire Damage Reduction: 21.83
- Acid Defence: 130
- Electric Blitz Defence: 121
- Fire Defence: 270
- Weight: 11
Workshop Union Old Generation
- Location: Default
- Physical Damage Reduction: 0.78
- Acid Damage Reduction: 2.74
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 2.48
- Fire Damage Reduction: 2.61
- Acid Defence: 37
- Electric Blitz Defence: 36
- Fire Defence: 40
- Weight: 2.7
Workshop Union Standard Corrosion Resistance
- Location: Moonlight Town
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.27
- Acid Damage Reduction: 8.86
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 3.61
- Fire Damage Reduction: 3.8
- Acid Defence: 105
- Electric Blitz Defence: 44
- Fire Defence: 52
- Weight: 3.9
Workshop Union Standard Insulation
- Location: Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.21
- Acid Damage Reduction: 4.66
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 7.67
- Fire Damage Reduction: 4.44
- Acid Defence: 49
- Electric Blitz Defence: 101
- Fire Defence: 51
- Weight: 3.6
Workshop Union Standard Radiation
- Location: Venigni Works Control Room
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.24
- Acid Damage Reduction: 4.33
- Electric Blitz Damage Reduction: 3.92
- Fire Damage Reduction: 8.26
- Acid Defence: 48
- Electric Blitz Defence: 47
- Fire Defence: 103
- Weight: 3.9
This concludes the list of every Converter in Lies of P.
