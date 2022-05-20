Every Demon type in Evil Dead: The Game ranked

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical survival horror game that pits a team of four Survivors against one player controlling a Kandarian Demon. The Demon player will have the entire army of Deadites at their disposal and must stop at nothing to defeat the Survivors. However, doing this is no easy task as the Survivors are determined and quite powerful when working together as a team.

There are three classes of Demons in Evil Dead: The Game. Each one of them brings unique abilities and playstyles to the table. But there are certainly some that are a bit easier to defeat the Survivors with. Though each one has its own merits, players will definitely want to give some thought to which Demon type they decide to master if they want to ensure they are not defeated quickly and easily.

Ranking every type of Demon available in Evil Dead: The Game

Playing as a Demon in Evil Dead: The Game is certainly an interesting experience. For one, the player does not control a set Demon but instead commands an army, and they can possess individual units to attack the Survivors. They can also summon Deadites at will, which can attack and distract the Survivors. However, if not done correctly, they can be easily overwhelmed.

Here's every type of Demon for players to choose to defeat Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game.

3) Warlord

Warlords are a fairly straightforward class of Demon for the player. For this reason, they are great for beginners who are just starting out in Evil Dead: The Game. They consist of three different types of Demon, a basic Deadite, an Elite Deadite, and the Boss Henrietta. Each one of them is a brawler-style fighter that can inflict high melee damage to their enemies.

If the Boss is summoned, it can be very strong and quickly kill any Survivor caught out of position. The problem lies in the fact that besides brute strength, the Warlord does not bring much to the table. If a team is working together, even their Boss monster does not stand a chance against them. For this reason, they are placed at the bottom of the list of effectiveness.

2) Necromancer

Necromancer builds thrive on using their units to destroy the group of Survivors. One of the biggest takeaways from this type is being able to plan an attack. Players will not want to just send single units in as they will quickly be destroyed. Overwhelming Survivors with large numbers of skeletons is the key to victory. The units have shields and are more tanky than the other type of Demon's units.

There are three units to the Necromancer. The basic Skeleton, the Skeleton Elite, and then Evil Ash, the Boss. Each one of them has its own merits, but Evil Ash can quickly revive their downed units and use that to overpower a group. If players want to control a large army of units to vanquish their foes, the Necromancer type of Demon is a great choice.

1) Puppeteer

The Puppeteer is an insanely strong type of Demon in Evil Dead: The Game. This is due to their ability to constantly deal explosive AOE damage to all Survivors and keep pressure on them the entire match. With the ability to clone themselves and attack at great ranges, the Puppeteer can pose a big problem, especially when the Boss is fully powered up.

Like all the other Demon types, the Puppeteer has three tiers, which are the basic Deadite Berseker, the Demi-Eligos, and the Eligos Boss monster. If the player controlling the Demon can get a fully powered up Eligos into a group of Survivors and catch them off guard, it's almost a guaranteed game over for them. Therefore, Puppeteer players will want to power up their Boss very quickly.

However, the Boss summon ability has a very long cooldown, so players will want to ensure that they use it strategically to take down their foes. In the meantime, players should continue to whittle down the Survivor's health by using portals to summon other Deadites to deal damage to them over the length of the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu