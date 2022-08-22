Every electronic lock and deconstruction device password in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy, like every other game in the MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) genre, is filled with content involving different types of unique puzzles, one of which involves electronic locks. These can be found in the open world or through different missions, and not all of them are equally satisfying to solve, with many players getting a bit fed up with some of them.

Found all over the map in Tower of Fantasy, the electronic locks are seemingly simple to solve. All one has to do is put in the correct four-digit code, and the door will be unlocked. A similar four-digit password is needed to get the reward deconstruction devices have to offer. The issue is that these codes are not very easy to find, so let’s go over each electronic lock and deconstruction device passcode.

All Tower of Fantasy electronic lock and deconstruction device codes

HT201 Shelter

One of the earliest locks, the HT201 Shelter (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Found in the Banges region, players will likely come across the HT201 Shelter while exploring. The exact coordinates are 85, 976; the password for the electronic lock is 1647.

Crescent Shore

The Crescent Shore lock, shortly after defeating two enemies (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

This electronic lock is located in Crown Mines, at the coordinates 778, 642. Players should be careful, as there will be two enemies guarding the lock, whose password is 1024.

The Lumina

The deconstruction device PDC2 (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

In Crown Mines, found exactly at coordinates 728, 847, this PDC2 deconstruction device can be encountered at a high elevation, so players should be prepared for a journey upwards. The password is 7268.

Miners' Camp

The deconstruction device PDC1 (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Similar to the previous two locations, this one is also in the Crown Mines region. And like the last deconstruction device, it can be found high up but at these coordinates: 377, 247. The password is 4753.

Navia Bay

One of two abandoned truck electronic locks (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Unsurprisingly, the Navia Bay electronic lock is located in the Navia region, found at exactly -537, -449. The password for this one is 2202. There are enemies to take on near the lock, so players should come prepared.

Raincaller Island 1

A well-hidden electronic lock (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Found in the Navia region, this electronic lock is rather well hidden compared to the others. Players will need to venture into the middle of the radio tower and find this panel, where they will get to enter the password: 5972. The coordinates are -758, -569.

Raincaller Island 2

The second of two abandoned truck electronic locks (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

This is the final of the three locks found in the Navia region and the second abandoned truck lock. Tower of Fantasy players will need to go to coordinates -643, -849 to find this one. Upon arrival, they can enter the password 3344.

Seaforth Dock

Simlar to some of the other locks, this one is a simple barrier (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

In Crown Mines, located at coordinates of 515, 773, this electronic lock shouldn't be too difficult to find. The password for this one is 3594.

Aarniel Fortress

The final deconstruction device PDW1 (Image via ZaFrostPet/Youtube)

For this final deconstruction device, players will need to go to the Warren region. This one can be tricky to find, so they should visit the exact coordinates of 382, -832. The password for this one is 8521.

Aida Base Dawn Frontier

The final electronic lock found in the open world (Image via ZaFrostPet/Youtube)

This will be the most difficult lock to get to. Tower of Fantasy players will need to fly above the ocean to reach the Aida Base; then they have to climb to the top to find this door, which is located in the Warren region at 666, -1224. The password is 7092.

These are all of the seven open-world electronic locks that can be found in Tower of Fantasy. Each one has its own unique password, while only some are surrounded by enemies or just plain difficult to reach. Players should keep all of this in mind as they venture out to find all of them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh