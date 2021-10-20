Every Energy Station location in Metroid Dread

Knowing the locations of Energy Stations in Metroid Dread often leads to a lot less dying.

Most environments have around a couple of Energy Stations, which refill Samus’ health completely. There are also total charging stations, which reload Samus’ missiles as well as heal her up. There are several OP (overpowered) enemies in Metroid Dread, so players will always want to know where to circle back and recharge for the next fight.

How can Metroid Dread players replenish their health?

There is an Energy Recharge and Total Recharge station in the opening area in Metroid Dread, Artaria. The Energy Recharge Station is just beyond the second EMMI Zone in the bottom left. The Total Recharge is right outside the second Network Station, but players will need to reverse the magma flow beforehand.

The sole Energy Station in Cataris is just after the Save Station outside of the EMMI Zone in the northeast region. There are two Total Recharge Stations: one at the bottom of the map right after the entrance from Ataris, and one in the upper right corner by the exit to Dairon.

There are three Energy Stations in Dairon: one a couple rooms outside the entrance from Cataris, one to the upper-right of the Map Station, and the last by the elevator to Gahvoran. There are also two Total Recharge Stations located just above the lava area and right before the left corner elevator.

Burenia is the home of two Energy Stations. One is right outside the elevator to Gahvoran, and the other is at the top of the room in front of the save station on the far left.

Like Artaria, Ghavoran has one Total Recharge Station and one Energy Station. The Total Recharge Station is a couple rooms to the right of the entrance from Burenia. The Energy Station is above the watery room in the middle of the map.

Being a small area, Elun only has one Energy Station to the far right. Ferenia, however, has two Total Recharge Stations, one to the right of the entrance from Dairon, and the other below the Save Station by the right. There is also an Energy Station next to the Hanubia elevator.

Finally, there are two Total Recharge Stations in Hanubia. The first lies at the end of the EMMI Zone, and the second is in front of the elevator at the top.

