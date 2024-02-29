Every expected champion nerf coming in League of Legends patch 14.5

Many champions will be on the nerfing block in League of Legends patch 14.5. Riot Games is looking to deal with some of the outliers, especially picks who have been rather difficult to overcome in the current meta. Some of the biggest highlights are the changes making their way to Vayne, Senna, and Twisted Fate.

When talking about the Vayne and Senna changes, the League of Legends developers stated:

“Senna is performing too well in both pro and solo q (especially the adc role). Vayne is performing well in both top and adc and has been on the strong side for a while (but not strong enough to be explicitly nerfed), so we're nerfing her for staleness.”

Below are all the nerfs expected in League of Legends patch 14.5.

League of Legends patch 14.5 champion nerfs

Expand Tweet

Bel'Veth

E Damage Reduction: 42-70% >>>>5-55%

Brand

R Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP >>> 100-250 +25% AP

R CD: 105-75 >>> 110-90

Evelynn

Q AP Ratio: 30% >>> 25% (Hits up to 4 times, mark damage unaffected. Maximum AP Ratio 1.95 >>> 1.75)

Maokai

Move Speed: 335 >>> 330

W Cooldown: 13-9 >>> 14-10

Q Monster Damage: 80-160 >>> 120-160

Nidalee

Move Speed: 340 >>> 335

Q (Cougar Form) Hunted Damage Bonus: 40% >>> 30%

Senna

Q Damage AD Ratio: 50% >>> 40%

Twisted Fate

E Attack Speed: 10-60% >>> 10-50%

E AD Ratio: 75% >>> 25%

Vayne

P Move Speed: 45 >>> 30

Q Cooldown: 4-2 >>> 6-2

Zac

P Healing: 5/6/7/8% >>> 4/5/6/7% max hp

W Base Dmg: 35/50/65/80/95 >>> 40/55/70/85/100

Expand Tweet

When talking about the Twisted Fate changes, Riot Games said:

“TF has been a topic of discussion recently. We like that he's been shaking up the meta a bit. We're not going to land balance right away, especially for a multi-role, multi-build champion but when we add these things back into the game, we'll try our best to have them balanced as fast as possible.”

The studio continued:

“AD is clearly stronger in higher levels of play and E is a lot of the reason for that (higher uptime in high ELO, better spacing, etc.). So we're isolating the nerf to the AD build this patch, especially when he's got a lot of uptime on his targets (typically top lane).”

Patch 14.5 of League of Legends will go live next week on March 7, 2024. It is expected to be one of the bigger balance changes of Season 14.