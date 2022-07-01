Every Follower in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The new DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, is finally here. With its arrival, many new features have come to the game. One of the most hyped up features to come from this new content pack is the addition of Follower quests. But what makes these quests so interesting?
While multiplayer and Palicos have been a part of the franchise for a long time, the franchise never quite hit the mark for adventuring with NPCs. This absence is what Sunbreak hopes to mend with the addition of the new Follower quests.
Along with the new features and content in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, new characters will be added to the game for players to interact with. Such interactions could very well be the next step for the franchise in terms of bettering the single-player experience.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: Explaining the new Follower quests
To unlock the new Follower quests, players only need to play through the story up until a certain point. Players cannot freely bring whomever they choose with them on a hunt, but with these quests, they can go out on hunts with their favorite Sunbreak characters.
Players will know they have unlocked this mechanic when Dame Fiorayne invites them on a hunt.
Dame Fiorayne
Dame Fiorayne is the first follower players will unlock as she is the one who opens Follower quests to the player in the first place. Simply complete the quest "An Audience With The Queen - Hunt a Rathian" to unlock her as a permanent follower.
Dame Luchika
Capcom is the perfect character for players who like Caitlyn from League of Legends. Dame Luchika will be available for players who complete her quest, "Fruit Vs. Firearms - Hunt a Bishaten."
Sir Jae
Sir Jae is one of the more positive characters added to Sunbreak. Having good vibes is important when hunting a monster that could easily wipe you off the face of the planet. Players gain access to Sir Jae after completing the "White Knight Vs. New Knight - Hunt a Barioth" quest.
Dame Rondine
Dame Rondine will be added to the list of available followers after completing the "Into The Jungle Deep - Hunt a Nargacuga" quest.
Master Arlow
One of the more serious characters introduced in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Master Arlow is unlocked after completing the "Moonlit Espinascapade - Hunt an Espinas" quest.
Master Utsushi
Players can unlock and hunt alongside Master Utsushi in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak after completing the "Grabbin' Life By The Horns - Hunt a Rajang" quest.
Fugen The Elder
Players will gain access to Fugen once they complete the Master Rank 6 quest "Lava Caverns Litter Box".
Minoto the Hub Maiden
Seen very commonly throughout the player's adventures in Sunbreak, Minoto will be unlocked after completing the quest, "Destructive Instructor".
Hinoa the Quest Maiden
Another familiar face the player see frequently. She can be unlocked as a follower after completing the "Rumbling Tummy, Rumbling Thunder" quest.
Admiral Galleus
The final follower players can unlock in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Admiral Galleus. He is unlocked after completing the "Invisible Threat" quest. As an added bonus, unlocking him and Fugen unlocks the "True Hunters" quest.