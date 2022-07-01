Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What are Twisted Rockbones and how to get them

Monster Hunter Rise's highly anticipated expansion, Sunbreak, is out on Nintendo Switch and PC for players across the globe to once again delve into the many unique and fun hunting adventures. The expansion comes with a host of new monsters to hunt, weapons and armor sets to craft, and locales to explore.

The Monster Hunter Rise base game already features a ton of fun and interesting weapons, each with unique skills that drastically change the playstyle depending on which weapon players choose. Sunbreak comes with even more weapons for all 14 weapon types.

Naturally, these weapons don't come cheap, as players will need to hunt and farm resources from monsters to be able to craft and upgrade them.

This article will look at Twisted Rockbones, the locations in the game where players can find and farm these, and how to use them in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where can players find the Twisted Rockbones and how to use them in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

What are Twisted Rockbones?

Based on the in-game description of the Twisted Rockbones, these are:

"A crazily contorted bone. Echoes the silent but creepy aura of the shrine ruins."

These resources are classified as Bones and have a rarity of 6 and a selling price of 430 Zenny.

Where to find and farm the Twisted Rockbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

There are a lot of places where players can farm these resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Most notably, players can collect these resources from various Bone Piles littered across the map in both High Rank and Master Rank quests in the game's expansion.

Twisted Rockbones can also be received as completion rewards for some early to mid-game quests in Sunbreak.

Quests that give the Twisted Rockbone as a completion reward

A few quests in the game reward players with Twisted Rockbones. The quests are:

Lost and Found

Donning Toxicity

Learning the Light Bowgun

These quests are available to players who are at Hunter Rank (HR) 4 and above and can be attempted indefinitely to farm the Twisted Rockbone.

Hard to find locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to farm Twisted Rockbone

While the Twisted Rockbone can be easily gathered at the various Bone Piles in the High and Master rank missions in the game, a few hidden places can also drop these resources for players to gather.

Players can find several Bone Piles in the Shrine Ruins location while exploring where they can collect the Twisted Rockbone from. There is a Bone Pile found atop the hill west of Area 7 of Shrine Ruins. Players will need to climb up twice to reach the top from the path heading up to Area 7.

The next Bone Pile can be found by using the Great Wirebug next to the previous Bone Pile. Upon landing, players will be able to view the wooden arch. The Bone Pile to carve Twisted Rockbone from is on the plateau past that.

Where to use the Twisted Rockbone

Twisted Rockbone is primarily used to forge weapons and armor in the game. It is one of the most necessary crafting materials for some of the best early-to-mid-game gear. With this guide, players should be able to farm these resources in no time to craft some amazing weapons and armor pieces in Sunbreak.

