Every headgear location Mauer der Toten - Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Mauer Der Toten is the latest Black Ops Cold War Zombies experience brought on with Season 4 Reloaded.

In this new Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, players will be able to complete side missions and wild Easter eggs. This introduces Klaus the Robot to the Zombies storyline.

Klaus is an American-made robot with a heavy German feel about him. Mauer Der Toten takes place in Berlin, where players will find multiple ways to upgrade Klaus. Headgear pieces are vital for powering up the robot.

All headgear locations in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten

Image via Activision

The headgear works with Klaus for the main Easter egg of Mauer Der Toten. To obtain these headgear pieces, you will need to acquire the wonder weapon known as the CRBR-S for shooting.

Once obtained, there are three locations to shoot. These locations will each drop a headgear piece in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. The headgear pieces will be highlighted in yellow to make them easier to see compared to other items.

Headgear 1

Image via Activision

The first piece of headgear is in the spawn area. On the apartment rooftop, you can shoot the radio tower. This will cause an Antenna from the tower to drop to the ground.

Headgear 2

Image via Activision

The second headgear piece is in the Ghost Station portion of Mauer Der Toten. There is an electrical box across from the Mule Kick vending machine. You will see it above the ticket booth. Shoot the box, and it will drop Electronic Boards.

Headgear 3

Image via Activision

The final piece of headgear in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is in the Electronics Store. That is in the East Berlin Streets side of Mauer Der Toten. The store has three radios, with a random one holding the Transistor. Shoot them all until the item drops.

What does obtaining the headgear pieces do in Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Image via Activision

After acquiring all three pieces, you can craft the headgear without a crafting table. Go to Klaus the Robot while he recharges in his chair. Craft it directly onto his head. This will cause him to grant you access to the Requiem Satellite for the main Easter Egg of Mauer Der Toten in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

