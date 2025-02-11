Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov: How to complete and rewards

Every Hunter Knows This is a key mission to unlock Tripmines in Escape from Tarkov. Similar to the first task of this questline, players have to go to two maps and find the specified spots to complete it. Once the mission is finished, you can purchase the Tripmine installation kit from Jaeger by spending Roubles.

This article discusses the steps you should follow to complete Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov.

A guide to Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov

Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov features two objectives. They are as follows:

Find a good tripwire installation spot on Customs.

Find a good tripwire installation spot in Factory.

The Three-Story Dorms on Customs (Image via Battlestate Games, mapgenie.io)

Follow the steps below to complete Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov since the quest doesn’t detail the exact location of the tripwire installation spots:

As you need to find the installation spots, start queuing for a Customs raid with all the necessary gear. When you spawn on the map, head towards the three-story dorm. If you are not familiar with Custom’s layout, there are various third-party interactive maps online, such as Map Genie, that you can use to navigate.

The tripwire installation location on Customs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

After reaching the three-story dorm, head inside the building using the main entrance. Once you head into the dorm building, you will see the main stairs right in front of the entrance. Go up to the second floor using the staircase. After doing so, the first objective of Every Hunter Knows This in Escape from Tarkov will be completed.

Now, you can either loot around the map or head to the nearest extract. The extraction points always depend on which side of the map you spawn in. For example, if you spawn on the west side of Customs, your extracts will be located in the east part of the map and vice versa.

Once you extract from Customs, immediately start a Factory raid. After you load into the map, head to the third floor of the Office area. Since the map is quite small, you might end up fighting other players.

The tripwire installation spot in Factory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

After reaching the Office area, breach the door of the middle room. Then, go inside the room to finish the second objective and the quest. Now, all you need to do is extract from the raid and claim your rewards from Jaeger.

Rewards

Upon completing Every Hunter Knows This, you will get the following items as rewards:

Experience – 5,800

Jaeger Reputation – +0.01

Roubles – 30,000 (31,500 and 34,500 with Intel Center level 2 and 3, respectively)

Unlocks the Tripwire installation kit from Jaeger at Loyalty Level One

For more guides on this extraction shooter title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

