Every Hunter type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game ranked

Choosing the right team composition in Evil Dead: The Game is paramount for player success. When facing off against the evil Kandarian Demon, Survivors will need to make every decision and second count. Some types of Survivors are better suited to fulfill certain roles, such as melee, ranged, buffs, and support. Hunters are for those players who want to use ranged attacks.

While all types of Survivors can use both melee and ranged attacks, Hunters have built-in abilities that can further enhance their damage output. Sort of a glass cannon type of build, these Survivors cannot take as much damage as a stronger Warrior type Survivor, but the damage they can dish out at range can be eye-watering. But which Survivor is best suited for fulfilling the role?

Ranking every Hunter type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game

In Evil Dead: The Game, Survivors will participate in a group of four to face off against the Kandarian Demon. Survivors must ensure they have a solid team build that can counter anything the Demon can throw at them. Therefore, certain Hunter type Survivors are more suited for the role of long-range damage dealing than others.

Here are all the Hunter type Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game ranked.

4) Kelly Maxwell

One of the reasons that Kelly is placed so far down on this list is that her skills do not complement a true long-ranged style of gameplay. Some of her skills give a bonus to close-range attacks, and she is far too balanced to become a specialized Survivor. This doesn't mean she is bad, just that there are other more potent choices for fulfilling a role of this nature. The skills she has are as follows:

Slipshot: When activated, enables dodging without using stamina and lets ranged attacks cause bleeding for a few seconds.

When activated, enables dodging without using stamina and lets ranged attacks cause bleeding for a few seconds. Weapon Master: Meat Hammer: The meat hammer has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

The meat hammer has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage. Countershot: The next ranged attack after a successful dodge will cause the bleed effect.

The next ranged attack after a successful dodge will cause the bleed effect. Battle Frenzy: Melee damage increases the longer you are in sustained combat.

While bleed damage can be good against bosses, players may want to try one of the other more specialized Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game.

3) Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Although Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2) uses more ranged weapons than Kelly, it's not anything super long-ranged. This is because the weapon that Ash makes use of is the double-barrel shotgun. This short-ranged weapon can deal massive damage yet lacks the range of some of the other weapons in the game. Ash's skills are as follows:

Exorcist: Activating this ability exorcises the Demon from any possessed survivor or basic unit. If used on a possessed or elite boss unit, the ability drains some Infernal Energy from the Demon.

Activating this ability exorcises the Demon from any possessed survivor or basic unit. If used on a possessed or elite boss unit, the ability drains some Infernal Energy from the Demon. Treasure Hunter: See supply crates through walls at close range.

See supply crates through walls at close range. I'm The Guy With The Double-Barrel: Start the match with the double-barrel.

Start the match with the double-barrel. Weapon Master: Double Barrel: The double-barrel has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

While his weapon choice may not be the best, he still brings more to the table than Kelly does, with his Treasure Hunter ability allowing him to find supply crates easier to gain valuable items for his team in Evil Dead: The Game.

2) Amanda Fisher

Amanda Fisher is a ranged character that rewards characters for having great aim skills. Favoring the pistol, she deals more damage with each consecutive shot players hit without missing. This bonus can continuously stack until they miss. Rewarding careful aim is great, but she can also fire her weapon without consuming ammo. The skills she brings to the table are:

Ammo For Days: When activated, this ability allows you to temporarily fire your ranged weapons without expending any ammunition.

When activated, this ability allows you to temporarily fire your ranged weapons without expending any ammunition. Trusty Sidearm: Start the match with a pistol.

Start the match with a pistol. Weapon Master: Pistol: The pistol has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

The pistol has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage. Accuracy Counts: Damage dealt by your ranged weapons increases with each consecutive hit.

Though she is more of a "selfish" Survivor in that her skills mostly benefit her, she can dish out damage very swiftly and can make a solid damage-dealing addition to any composition in Evil Dead: The Game.

1) Ed Getley

Ed Getley is a Hunter type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game that can not only deal some serious damage but brings a lot of utility to the team. For those that are looking to bring a hybrid of support and damage, Ed is the best choice. His skills allow players to help their team find better items and disarm traps, which can disrupt the Demon's carefully laid plans. Ed's skills are as follows:

It's A Trap: When activated, this ability grants the use of a unique flashlight that allows you to detect and temporarily disarm demon traps.

When activated, this ability grants the use of a unique flashlight that allows you to detect and temporarily disarm demon traps. Enduring Light: Increases the battery life of your flashlight.

Increases the battery life of your flashlight. Weapon Master: Crossbow: The crossbow has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage.

The crossbow has a faster attack speed and deals increased damage, balance bar, and dismemberment damage. The Collector: Increases the chance that defeated enemies will drop items and improves the possibility of finding crates of a higher rarity.

While some players of Evil Dead: The Game may not think he is powerful due to using a crossbow, the utility he brings to the team more than makes up for it. Players can help to outfit their team with the best items and make them more effective as a unit.

