Every Iron Giant skin in Multiversus

The Iron Giant, star of the 1999 movie of the same name, has made his way into the new platform fighting game, Multiversus. Being the biggest member of the roster, he led a large and dedicated group of players to choose him as their character of choice. With this in mind, more attention is drawn to his cosmetics.

Like a lot of modern video games on the market, cosmetics are implemented as a means to give players the ability to express themselves in-game. When most people think of alternate cosmetics in fighting games, they often only think of a simple color swap for the character's pallet. However, this game goes above and beyond that.

Rather than just a different color on a character, players have access to a whole closet of thematic outfits. Some of these are Easter eggs, referring to the series that a character originates from. So what about the Iron Giant? What are his alternate costumes in Multiversus and do any of them reference the movie he is from?

Every currently available cosmetic for Iron Giant in Multiversus

Default

Of course, the first cosmetic to go over is the default look for the character. For players who may have missed out on the movie, this design is slightly different. The most notable change from the classic design is the giant "S" in the middle of his chest.

This minor design change is a bit of a bittersweet one for those who watched The Iron Giant. To avoid spoilers, this costume for the beloved character echoes the words of the movie's main character, Hogarth: "You are who you choose to be." In the movie's dramatic conclusion, Iron Giant chose to be Superman.

Classic

This costume for the Iron Giant mirrors his iconic look from the movie. This optional cosmetic rolls back the updates given to the metal peacekeeper's design, for a more nostalgic appearance.

Players who want to use this skin in Multiversus only need to pay 250 gold for it. This should not be a problem for most, as gold is given out frequently as a reward for completing missions.

Beach Giant

The final skin available in the open beta for Multiversus is the Beach Giant skin. This seasonal skin gives the Iron Giant some snazzy beach accessories, complete with a flamingo inner tube and sunglasses.

This skin requires the game's premium currency, Gleamium. This currency can be purchased from the in-game shop in bundles of 450, 1,000, 2,200, and 6,000. For this skin, players are required to use 800. This means that players without any Gleamium are required to purchase the $10 bundle in order to buy this skin.

This skin is not a reference to anything related to the character, unlike the previous two skins, and is in the game to celebrate the summer season.

While it may be unfortunate for some that these cosmetics are locked behind a paywall, this is a fairly common practice in free-to-play games. Fortunately, players who do not want to purchase premium currency can still unlock a skin for the Iron Giant. However, this requires a fair bit of grinding.

While some may consider the $10 price tag for the summer skin a bit much, looking at the bigger picture of cosmetics in gaming, it is hardly out of the ordinary.

