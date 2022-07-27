How MultiVersus is a lesson on micro-transactions done right despite game in open beta

MultiVersus was released on July 26. The game can now be downloaded and played. The beta, similar to the full release, is completely free-to-play. None of the game modes are locked behind a paywall, but some microtransactions can be bought to speed up progress. This is where the game puts several free-to-play titles to shame despite being in its early days.

Free-to-play games are often accused of predatory microtransaction systems hidden behind the lure of the initial offering. Recent releases like Diablo Immortal have garnered much controversy over some of the gacha mechanics it has inserted. Such practices make these titles pay-to-win, with non-spending players handed many disadvantages.

Despite the early days, there's no such case with MultiVersus yet. While mechanics like battle pass and cosmetics are there, the game feels free to win to a large extent.

The microtransactions in MultiVersus don't take the fun away

Several titles have been released since the Super Smash Bros. series, which has been a major success for Nintendo. Some games, like Brawlhalla, have been quite successful in their rights. MultiVersus, to a certain degree, feels like those games with characters from the DC universe.

However, the gameplay still feels unique, depending on how the platforms and characters are designed. The open beta has different game modes, allowing up to four players to play against one another in a free-for-all mode. Players can even choose to go against bots if they want to improve their gameplay substantially.

There is also a difference in mechanics, like the non-existence of shields. However, those aren't the talking points, as despite being in the early days, the core gameplay and character designs feel solid. Where MultiVersus truly shines is the way it has incorporated microtransactions.

There are different kinds of microtransactions that players can invest their money in. One thing is common - they're purely cosmetic. Whether a player spends their Gleamium on an emote or ring animation, none of those directly lets them win or gain an in-game advantage.

There are some areas of criticism as several cosmetics prices are too high. For example, with $20 being the price of the legendary skin for Batman, it feels more than what it should be. Similarly, the founder's packs could have been priced a bit lower.

However, MultiVersus is simply starting its journey, and the roster will likely expand. In addition, the shop screen is yet to be displayed entirely, which will change in the future. However, the early start is quite promising, given the recent trend for free-to-play games.

If prices are reduced marginally, microtransactions will be far more accommodating and could even induce someone to get the skin of their favorite characters. While the Founder's Pack offers the chance to unlock characters, players can do the same by playing the game.

Apart from making their characters look unique or speeding up unlocking them, players can't have much influence in MultiVersus, irrespective of how much they spend. This is truly a lesson for companies like Blizzard, who have excused the inclusion of predatory systems under the garb of the free-to-play nature of Diablo Immortal.

