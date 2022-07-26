Multiversus Open Beta is available now - platforms, system requirements, regions, and more

Multiversus' Open Beta has launched in selective regions, opening up the portal for players to pit Batman against Shaggy. While beta is only available in selective regions at its initial stage, it will soon launch across the world, connecting more players together.

Developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Multiversus brings different characters from the larger Warner Bros. Discovery catalog and pits them against each other.

The playable characters range from Batman and Superman to Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Jake the Dog, Tom & Jerry, LeBron James, and more. Let’s take a closer look at how to access the Open Beta and on which platforms.

Multiversus Open Beta platforms and regions

While Multiversus is planned for a global release, currently Open Beta is locked to specific regions due to server locations. These include the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Open Beta is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via both Epic Games Store and Steam, along with full cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms.

The game does not require an Xbox Live or a PlayStation Plus membership to play multiplayer. It should be noted that while the game is free-to-play, players can purchase premium currency on storefronts.

Multiversus Open Beta characters, maps, and modes

Multiversus brings a massive roster of iconic characters from Warner Bros. Discovery library to play across iconic maps. Let's take a look at the characters, maps, and modes for Open Beta.

MultiVersus @multiversus - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #SDCC It's time to team up with the- LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus It's time to team up with the 🐐 - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC https://t.co/c9C4LMHSEH

Characters:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC)

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Reindog (original creature)

Maps:

The Batcave (DC)

Tree Fort (Adventure Time)

Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo)

Sky Arena (Steven Universe)

Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, and Training Room.

Modes:

2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode

1 vs. 1 match

4-player free-for-all

1-4 player local matches

co-op vs. A.I. matches

Custom online lobbies

The Lab (practice mode), and tutorials

System requirements for Multiversus on PC

Multiversus Open Beta is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The system requirements for the game are as follows:

MultiVersus @multiversus Calling all Crystal Gems to the Sky Arena - Open Beta begins TOMORROW! #MultiVersus Calling all Crystal Gems to the Sky Arena - Open Beta begins TOMORROW! #MultiVersus https://t.co/OnGHV0Xw1O

Minimum Specifications (Low Settings):

60 FPS at 720p

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 4 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 7770

Recommended Specifications (High Settings):

60 FPS at 1080p

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270

Maximum Specifications (Ultra Settings):

60 FPS at 2160p (4K)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 980 or Radeon RX Vega 56

Players in the above-mentioned regions can jump right into the Open Beta today across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via both Epic Games Store and Steam.

