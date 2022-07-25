How to unlock LeBron James in MultiVersus

The upcoming battle game MultiVersus isn't finished adding characters, as LeBron James will arrive on July 26. Announced during a San Diego Comic-Con panel, the NBA superstar will come in MultiVersus in his cartoonized version seen in 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The upcoming Smash Bros.-styled title is already developing a considerably extensive roster, as LeBron's announcement came alongside Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez of the comedy series Rick and Morty.

The brawler game has free characters to enjoy, but players will need to unlock LeBron and future characters through other means instead of simply playing them on launch.

MultiVersus: How will users unlock LeBron James?

Though details are light at the moment for future MultiVersus characters, it appears that LeBron will need to be unlocked through the spending on in-game coins. Due to the title's upcoming free-to-play status (it currently costs money but will be F2P upon full release), it's no surprise that gamers are required to collect currency to unlock its upcoming new fighters.

Acquiring gold coins in the free-to-play brawler takes time, so they will want to rack up gold as soon as possible to receive LeBron when he releases in a few days. Early projections indicate that the Lakers star will be available to unlock for 2,000 gold.

Gold coins can be received through a few different means in MultiVersus, giving users a reasonably wide array of options to rack up their 2,000 needed coins. These methods should also assist them in unlocking other characters if need be, including Rick and Morty, when they release in future content updates.

Ways to earn gold coins

Gamers receive missions on occasion in the brawling title. These include daily challenges and tasks that provide them with various resources upon completion, including gold. If players can hop into the game and complete their dailies, they should be well on their way to having enough gold for character unlocks.

Inviting friends to a party gives users a 30% boost in progression and currency gains. Playing the title with a few friends can be both fun and rewarding.

As a free-to-play title, Multiversus features a battle pass system. As gamers progress through this pass, they'll receive various rewards in bonuses, including gold coins. Coins can even be obtained in the free tiers of the battle pass, so they won't necessarily need to spend real-world money to unlock the premium pass if they don't want to. Simply progressing through the pass at a decent clip should accrue more than a few gold coins.

Sixteen fighters in the game are currently free right from the beginning of the game. As players level up these fighters, they'll receive plenty of rewards. Once they have reached level five with a particular character, they'll earn 100 coins. With 16 fighters on the roster, getting each fighter to level five will net users 1,600 coins without spending a dime.

The majority of means of receiving coins in the game require consistent gameplay. Hop into matches and complete them, preferably with friends, and diversify their fighter choices to maximize coin gains.

Soon enough, gamers should have more than a few coins to drop on upcoming characters like LeBron James.

