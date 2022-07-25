Multiversus Open Beta access: Start time, how to access, complete roster on launch, and more

Multiversus’ Early Access Open Beta has caused quite a stir as many in the community are singing the game's praises ahead of its official launch in August.

The free-to-play fighting game by Player First Games has turned heads since it was revealed that NBA star LeBron James, along with Rick and Morty, will be a part of the roster.

MultiVersus @multiversus - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #SDCC It's time to team up with the- LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus It's time to team up with the 🐐 - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC https://t.co/c9C4LMHSEH

Fans who were not able to try out the game during the early access will be able to get another chance to play the title before the official launch during the Open Beta.

The Multiversus Open beta will begin on July 26 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/4 pm UTC/5 pm BST/6 pm CEST.

PC players will be able to gain access to the beta through Steam, while those on console will have to go through their respective stores.

Multiversus' complete roster on Open Beta launch

From what has been revealed so far through trailers and player experiences, many in the community are considering Multiversus to be the next big fighter from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The free-to-play title will be quite similar to the Super Smash Bros style of games and will feature characters from Warner Bros-owned media who are pop culture icons. The range of characters will include DC superheroes, as well as NBA star LeBron James (as a guest), Rick and Morty, as well as other characters from cartoons like Scooby Doo, Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry.

Here is an entire list of all the characters that players can expect to play with in the Open Beta:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom & Jerry

Iron Giant

Reindog

LeBron James

Rick and Morty (Coming in August 2022)

During the game's Open Beta Test, Multiversus will boast a 1v1, 2v2, and 4-player free-for-all game mode. Local multiplayer and a co-op mode will also be made available during the testing period. Players will also get access to AI battles where gamers can try out new combos and test their skills.

The Open Beta is set to end in August 2022, right before the game officially drops.

How can players get access to the Early Access Open Beta in Multiversus?

Players will still be able to get their hands on an Early Access code by watching streams on Twitch before the Open Beta officially kicks off.

All one will be required to do is create a Twitch Account and then link it to their Warner Bros. Account. This will activate the Twitch Drop feature, and players will stand a chance to get their hands on an Early Access code by simply watching live streams of the game.

