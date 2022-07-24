What's included in the MultiVersus Founder's Pack, and is it worth it?

MultiVersus is set to be a free-to-play title, but bonus add-ons can be obtained by purchasing the Founder's Pack.

Many games provide Founder's Packs or Special Edition versions that provide just a few more features and rewards.

For MultiVersus, the Founder's Pack can cost as much as a new game. It could be worth it for players who intend on grinding the multiverse crossover of Warner Bros. properties.

There are three different Founder's Packs available for the game. They are the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition. Each costs more than the last and has a lot more bonus content comparatively.

Players on Steam, PlayStation or Xbox can go to their respective stores to take a look at each one individually.

Players can expect to get the game itself, which will be free-to-play. However, they will also get cosmetic content, the ability to unlock more characters, Battle Passes and much more depending on which Founder's Pack is purchased.

What comes in the Founder's Packs for Multiversus?

A look at the different Founder's Packs available for the game (Image via Player First Games)

Standard Founder's Pack

The Standard version of the Founder's Pack comes with the following bonus content:

MultiVersus

15 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks

1 Exclusive Rare Banner

300 Gleamium

Anyone who purchases a Founder's Pack will get early access to the open beta rather than having to wait to obtain it through Twitch Drops. This version will cost players $39.99.

Deluxe Founder's Pack

The Deluxe Founder's Pack is $59.99 and provides the following bonus content:

MultiVersus

20 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks

1 Exclusive Rare Banner

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Epic Banner

1 Epic Ring Out Effect

1,000 Gleamium

The upgrade to the Deluxe version provides players with many more bonuses, including direct access to Season 1's Battle Pass.

Premium Founder's Pack

PlayStation @PlayStation MultiVersus Open Beta kicks off July 26! Pick up a Founder's Pack to get instant early access: play.st/MultiVersus MultiVersus Open Beta kicks off July 26! Pick up a Founder's Pack to get instant early access: play.st/MultiVersus https://t.co/dykwajRYex

The Premium Founder's Pack is the most expensive, but it does come with the most bonus content out of all the packs. The bonuses are as follows:

MultiVersus

30 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks

1 Exclusive Rare Banner

3 Premium Battle Passes

1 Epic Banner

1 Epic Ring Out effect

1 Legendary Banner

1 Legendary Ring Out Effect

1 Unique Nameplate

2,500 Gleamium

For $99.99, players will be able to unlock the Battle Passes of the first three seasons. Whether they can be saved hasn't been specified, so further seasons could potentially have their Battle Passes unlocked if one of the first three isn't appealing.

Is it worth it?

Worth is subjective and depends on who will benefit. The Founder's Packs are definitely worth it for those who plan on spending a lot of time with this multiverse fighting title.

They'll be able to start their collection with banners and effects right away. Their collection will then see plenty of growth with a Battle Pass included, free character unlocks and Gleamium to buy even more in-game items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far