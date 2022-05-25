Can you use an Xbox controller in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus will be free-to-play when it is fully launched and will feature cross-platform playability. The closed Alpha period is currently under way, with an open Beta test coming in July.

During these tests, players will be joining the fight from all over the world via a variety of platforms, and the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.

Of course, an Xbox controller will be usable on Xbox consoles, but the good news is that it has also been confirmed as an option for PC players as well.

Xbox controllers can be used to play MultiVersus

The fighting game, which brings a large roster of Warner Bros. properties, has an almost universal controller support system. Players who want to use their Xbox sticks will have no problem doing so.

Since the game is free-to-play with cross-platform fighting and cross-progression among all consoles, it is really up to the player which system they'll download MultiVersus on and which controller they'll use.

The Xbox controller is a popular option, not just for playing on Xbox systems but also for playing on PC. The PC version allows players to try out a number of controllers, with many opting for an Xbox one.

How to set up an Xbox controller for MultiVersus

Connecting an Xbox controller to an Xbox console it as easy as it gets. Just plug it in or use it with the console through its system/controller-tying functionality. This is what the controller was meant to be used on, after all.

For those jumping into the PC version of the game via Steam, using the controller is just as easy as it is on Xbox. Here's how to get an Xbox controller to work with MultiVersus on PC:

Use a wired controller or connect a battery-powered controller via USB to the PC.

The PC should automatically read the controller, but some may open up a window that asks players to confirm that the Xbox controller was added.

Once the controller has been connected to the PC, open up Steam.

Select MultiVersus through the Steam Big Picture mode option.

Click on Manage and then Controller Configuration.

Select the Xbox controller option.

Press X on the controller to find the Browse Configs menu and choose Gamepad.

From there, players can alter their controller inputs by assigning them to just about any in-game functionality, such as movement and attacking.

Launch MultiVersus through the Steam Big Picture mode, and it will allow access to the Xbox controller and all of the button mappings that were changed in the configuration settings.

Moreover, players can choose to use the default controller settings if they wish. They just need to select the Xbox controller as the appropriate input option and can load into the game without going through any button-mapping phases.

Whatever the choice may be, there are plenty of options available when it comes to using controllers in this fighting game. Test the controls out and see what may work best for you.

