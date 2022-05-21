How to invite friends to the MultiVersus Alpha

MultiVersus is an upcoming platform fighter, similar in style to the game Super Smash Bros. Instead of Nintendo characters, the game features a roster created from Warner Brothers' wealth of material.

Players will be able to play as iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Batman, and even Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. All of these characters will be able to do glorious battles.

In MultiVersus, players will be able to participate in combat with up to 4 participants. Players with access are given the ability to invite up to three friends to the MultiVersus Alpha.

Those with many friends will want to choose carefully, as each player with Alpha access can only invite three total friends to it.

How players with MultiVersus Alpha access can invite their friends to it

The official Alpha of MultiVersus is running until May 27, giving players who have access some time to see it for themselves. It will be an open beta, coming in the summer of 2022.

As the game is free-to-play, anyone with any of the current generation systems or a PC will be able to play it if they miss their access to it during the Alpha testing phase. Here's how to invite friends.

Inviting friends to the MultiVersus Alpha test is easy

To invite their friends to the Alpha, players will first need to head to the Warner Brothers website. They will need to log into the account that they used to gain access to the Alpha.

Once inside their account, players should look to the left side of the screen to see an option that says "beta management" from here, players will need to select MultiVersus.

Players can sign up for the closed Alpha on the website (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once the option has been selected, this will bring up the option to allow players to invite their friends. Click on the "Invite Friends" option, which will bring up a unique URL for the player.

Send this unique code to your friends to be invited to the Alpha. Once they type in the URL, they will be able to gain their own access to the Alpha. Once it has been used three times, though, it will no longer work.

Players can access the Alpha with the invite on any system

Since this will be a game with crossplay enabled, players will be able to invite their friends on any system. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Players will be able to game with each other no matter what system they are on, which should massively increase the number of players who will be available after the official release.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar