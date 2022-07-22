Can you play local multiplayer in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is a fantastic new entry to the unique genre of party fighters that mainly revolves around Nintendo's Smash Bros. This new free-to-play fighting game has a roster and gameplay designed to shake up the genre for everybody.

In the modern era of gaming, players hoping to enjoy a game in person seem to have fewer new options with each passing year. Tons of games that once lived and died on groups of friends have dropped their in-person gameplay. However, MultiVersus is designed first and foremost for online one-on-one and two-on-two matches, but does it feature local multiplayer?

Local multiplayer in MultiVersus

Fortunately, MultiVersus features robust local multiplayer alongside its online features. Players can enjoy the game with their friends right beside them; the option just isn't quite as visible on the menu.

To start a local match, players have to open the game and select the Play option. From there, they will have to open the Custom Game tab and click on Local Play. This will start a local match, and they can pick and choose their match settings at will.

The game is not finished, but it's worth noting that Warner Bros.'s party fighter doesn't have a lot of match options. Those used to the myriad of weird battles in something like Super Smash Bros. may have to wait a while to see if those are added in.

Currently, local matches feature three options. Players can battle one-on-one or team up for a two-on-two battle. There's also a Free-For-All option if players want to throw down without any alliances.

Players can change the number of ringouts and the time duration of the match to set how long the fight might take. They can also choose to enable or disable stage hazards to make the match a bit more skill-focused.

Benefits and downsides of local multiplayer in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is built for online multiplayer, but its local gameplay has the same features, and there are both upsides and downsides to choosing to play a local match.

First of all, not every character is unlocked right away for online gameplay, so players can't just pick whoever they want and get into the fight. But they can select whoever they want in local matches and get to experience any character they want.

Since there are no NPC players in the match, players must bring along the right number. If players want a 2v2 match, they can't just bring a friend and test their mettle against the machines.

Local multiplayer will not build gold or increase a player's level with a character. If players are interested in building enough gold to buy cosmetics or characters, local matches won't help.

Local multiplayer is an important feature of Multiversus, even if it doesn't factor into any of the game's progression systems. Players can try out all the characters they haven't unlocked yet and enjoy the game from the same couch, like a true party fighter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far